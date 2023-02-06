Rumble Factor Returns February 25th

February 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - On Saturday, February 25th, the 5th Annual Rumble Factor Talent Search will take place at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, 102 Washington Avenue, in downtown Endicott, N.Y., from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Any and all are welcome to come show off their energy, talents, and skills, competing for spots on our Fan Engagement teams, including our in-game fan entertainment Carousel Crew, on-field game day Emcee, National Anthem singers, Mascot team and more. Think you can entertain a crowd and enhance the fan experience? Feeling fan-friendly? Come out and show us your stuff and make your dream a reality! Fantastic prizes will also be given to winners of the Rumble Factor search.

If your "Factor" doesn't include singing, acting, or dancing, but you have other talents and would like to be a part of the exciting Rumble Ponies team this season, WE WANT TO HIRE YOU, TOO! We will be taking applications and conducting interviews for seasonal staff positions for the 2023 baseball season in all departments of the Rumble Ponies organization.

Open interviews will take place for a wide-range of seasonal positions in the following areas:

- Starting Gate Box Office

- Food and Beverage

- The Armory Team Store sales

- UHS Jumper Funn Zone

- Grounds Crew

- Ushers

- Parking Lot Attendants

Any questions about Rumble Factor may be directed to Eddie Saunders, Director of Community Engagement, at (607) 722-3866 or by email at eddie@bingrp.com. Come on and join our team! We look forward to seeing you in Endicott on February 25th!!

Season Tickets and Flex Booklets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, via our website at www.bingrp.com or by giving us a call at (607)-722-FUNN.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.