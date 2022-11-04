Somerset Patriots Announce 2023 Home Game Times and Fireworks Schedule

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced home game times and the fireworks schedule for the 2023 season.

Tuesday through Saturday games will normally be 6:35 pm in April, May, and September. The exceptions will be 6:05 pm games on Saturday, April 8 and Saturday, April 22 and 11:05 am games on Wednesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 31. Sunday games during those months through June will be 1:05 pm.

Times for Tuesday through Saturday games become 7:05 pm on Friday, June 16 and remain that through the month of August. The exceptions are 12:05 pm on Tuesday, July 25 and 11:05 am on Wednesday, August 9. Sunday games are 5:05 pm in July and August except for August 27, which will be 1:05 pm.

The 19-game fireworks slate will kick off on Opening Day on Thursday, April 6 following the 6:35 pm game versus the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals).

For the second straight year, Somerset will host an Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on the Fourth of July. The game against the Reading Fightin Phils will take place at 7:05 pm.

Both June and July will feature five shows each. The complete 2023 fireworks schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 6 @ 6:35 pm

Saturday, April 8 @ 6:05 pm

Saturday, April 22 @ 6:05 pm

Friday, May 5 @ 6:35 pm

Saturday, May 20 @ 6:35 pm

Saturday, June 3 @ 6:35 pm

Friday, June 16 @ 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 17 @ 7:05 pm

Thursday, June 22 @ 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 24 @ 7:05 pm

Tuesday, July 4 @ 7:05 pm

Friday, July 7 @ 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 8 @ 7:05 pm

Friday, July 28 @ 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 29 @ 7:05 pm

Friday, August 11 @ 7:05 pm

Thursday, August 24 @ 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 26 @ 7:05 pm

Saturday, September 9 @ 6:35 pm

The Patriots will be announcing more promotions throughout the off-season. All dates and promotions are subject to change.

