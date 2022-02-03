Somerset Patriots Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

February 3, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have released their promotional schedule for the 2022 season.

The fun kicks off at TD Bank Ballpark with Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th with a 6:35 pm game against the Erie Seawolves. The game features the first of 20 fireworks nights planned for the season.

Through an MLB partnership, the Patriots will host Marvel's Defenders of The Diamond Night with an appearance by Captain America on Friday, June 24th. Somerset will wear jerseys in the style of the Sam Wilson version of the iconic character at the game. In addition, the Patriots will host Marvel's Super Hero Nights featuring appearances by The Incredible Hulk on Sunday, July 10th at 5:05 pm and Iron Man on Friday, August 12th at 7:05 pm.

The Patriots will take part in Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion" initiative designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local Hispanic/Latino communities. Five "Copa" games are scheduled for Saturday, April 30th at 6:35 pm, Friday, May 20th at 6:35 pm, Sunday, June 26th at 1:05 pm, Thursday, July 7th at 7:05 pm, and Friday, August 26th at 7:05 pm. More information, including Somerset's "Copa" identity, will be coming soon.

The promotional schedule will include several popular giveaway items, highlighted by a Yogi Berra Bobblehead on Friday, August 5th at 7:05 pm.

Four Bark in the Park Nights are set for fans to bring their dogs to the games on Thursday, April 28th at 6:35 pm, Wednesday, June 8th at 6:35 pm, Wednesday, July 6th at 7:05 pm, and Tuesday, August 9th at 7:05 pm.

Four 11:05 am day games are back on the schedule for Tuesday, May 3rd, Wednesday, May 18th, Wednesday, August 3rd, and Thursday, August 11th.

Other season-long promotions include Topps Tuesday, Baseball Bingo on Wednesday, and Kids Run The Bases each Sunday.

For the full promotion schedule, as well as updates throughout the year, visit www.milb.com/somerset/tickets/promotions. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.