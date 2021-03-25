Somerset Patriots Announce 2021 Fireworks Dates
March 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have announced their 2021 fireworks schedule.
The Patriots will host 11 fireworks shows at TD Bank Ballpark during the season beginning on Tuesday, May 4th and ending at home on Sunday September 12th.
The first show will be part of the team's Opening Day celebration presented by RWJBarnabas Health on May 4th following the 7:05 pm game against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). The game will be the team's debut as the Yankees affiliate in the Double-A Northeast League.
The 2021 Fireworks Schedule is as follows. All games are 7:05 pm.
Tuesday, May 4th presented by RWJBarnabas Health
Friday, May 28th
Saturday, June 5th
Friday, June 18th presented by Toyota World of Clinton
Tuesday, July 6th
Saturday, July 10th presented by Metro Exhibits
Friday, July 23rd presented by Fras-Air / General Service Experts
Saturday, August 7th presented by RWJBarnabas Health
Friday, August 13th presented by Audi Bridgewater
Saturday, August 28th presented by Miracle-Ear of Somerset and Watchung
Friday, September 10th
More information about this year's promotional calendar and single game tickets will be coming soon.
Fireworks at TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots
