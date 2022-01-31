Somerset Patriots 2022 Single Game Tickets Go on Sale on February 15th

January 31, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Ken Waldichuk delivers

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Ken Waldichuk delivers(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will place single game tickets for the 2022 season on sale on Tuesday, February 15th at 10:00 am.

Tickets for all 69 home games will be available online at somersetpatriots.com, by phone at (908) 252-0700, or in person at the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark.

Patriots' Opening Day will take place on Tuesday, April 12th versus the Erie Seawolves at 6:35 pm. The game will feature the first of 20 fireworks nights scheduled this season. The home schedule will run through Sunday, September 18th.

Ticket prices are $17.50 for Premium Field Box (Sections 101-118), $15.00 for Field Box (Sections 119-122), and $14.00 for Upper Box (Sections 201-218).

The team will be releasing the promotional calendar for the season in the coming days, highlighted by special nights through MLB's partnership with Marvel and the "Copa de la Diversion" initiative.

In addition to single game tickets, other available opportunities include ticket plans and group outings.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from January 31, 2022

Somerset Patriots 2022 Single Game Tickets Go on Sale on February 15th - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.