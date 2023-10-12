Somerset C/1B Ben Rice and RHP Drew Thorpe Named MLB Pipeline's Yankees Hitting and Pitching Prospects of the Year

Bridgewater, New Jersey - MLB Pipeline has named Somerset Patriots C/1B Ben Rice and RHP Drew Thorpe as the New York Yankees' 2023 Hitting and Pitching Prospects of the Year.

Since his promotion to Double-A Somerset on 7/18, Rice was the Eastern League leader in HR (16), RBI (48), SLG (.651), OPS (1.054), XBH (30), TB (127) and R (40), while ranking third with a .328 BA.

Among all players with 300 plate appearances, Rice ranked first in wRC+ (183) while batting .324/.434/.615 with 20 homers in 73 combined games between Single-A, High-A and Double-A.

In his 48 games with the Patriots, Rice had 20 multi-hit games. During his first week at Double-A beginning on 7/19, Rice played in four games, collecting multiple hits in all four, going 10-for-20 with 10 RBI, 6 R and 3 HR. In his third game for Somerset on 7/22, he collected a career-high four hits in his first career two home run game, while adding four RBI.

For his 8/8-8/13 series vs. Binghamton, Rice was awarded his first career Player of the Week honors, after going 12-for-23 with 9 RBI, 7 R, 2 HR, 4 2B, 2 BB, HBP and 2 SB.

He began the season with 15 games playing for High-A Hudson Valley before being placed on the 7-day IL on 5/6 with a lower back injury. He commenced a 10-game rehab assignment in Single-A Tampa from 7/1-7/16. In 25 combined games prior to his promotion to Somerset, Rice was slashing 341/.559/.523 with 2 HR, 10 RBI, 15 R, 18 BB, 10 BB and a 1.082 OPS.

Thorpe was previously named the Pitching Prospect of the Year by MLB in the inaugural MiLB Awards Show on October 2. He finished the 2023 season 14-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 182 K, 0.98 WHIP, .200 AVG over 139.1 IP in 23 games started. He topped all of MiLB in strikeouts and ranked among the leaders in W (T-2nd), WHIP (2nd), ERA (4th) and AVG (6th).

In his first professional season, the Yankees No. 5 ranked prospect split time with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. He dominated for the Renegades with a 10-2 record, a 2.81 ERA, 138 K, 1.07 WHIP and a .215 AVG in 109 IP in 18 games started.

He continued to impress during his promotion to the Patriots where he went an undefeated 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA, 44 K, 0.66 WHIP and .144 AVG over 30.1 IP in five starts. In his Double-A debut on 8/11, Thorpe struck out nine over eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

He followed that game up with a 12-strikeout performance over 6.2 innings in his second start.

He had 10 or more strikeouts in five games this season, including a career-high 13 on 7/22 vs. Brooklyn. He recorded seven or more strikeouts in 17 of his 23 starts.

Thorpe was previously named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year and All-Star, as well as the league's Pitcher of the Month (June) and Pitcher of the Week twice (6/23 & 7/23).

With Somerset, Thorpe was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month (August) and the Pitcher of the Week (8/13).

