Solid Pitching Leads Range Riders to Game 1 Win Tuesday

September 11, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened Round 1 of the Pioneer League Playoffs on Tuesday night in Game 1 of a best of 3 series opposite the Glacier Range Riders.

An electric atmosphere at Glacier Bank Park would greet the PaddleHeads in the first ever playoff game in the history of the Range Riders franchise. The game would be tight throughout with the largest lead being 2 runs. Starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander would set the tone through a large portion of the contest keeping Missoula's lineup mainly in check. A pair of 2-out hits to bring runs across on the flipside would also prove to be the difference.

The PaddleHeads would never hold an advantage at any point while being limited to 5 hits in a 4-2 defeat in game 1. Glacier would also manage to drive home runs with 2-outs in 2 separate sequences to find an advantage. Noah Owen would also be a huge factor out of the Range Riders bullpen in the final 2 innings of the contest in relief of Wicklander ensuring that Glacier would not budge down the stretch. This series now shifts to Missoula on Thursday night in a must win Game 2 after Glacier held serve at home.

Glacier would jump to the lead immediately in the home half of the 1st inning to grab momentum early. A 2-out single from Christian Kirtley through the left side of the infield would give Glacier a 1-0 advantage in the situation, scoring Ryan McCarthy who led off the frame with a single of his own. Kirtley would finish the contest 2-for-4.

A 4 batter sequence would see Glacier grab a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning. The run would score on a hit batsman with the bases loaded. Starter Alfredo Villa would buckle down in the frame from that point however, inducing a strike out, and double play to the next 2 hitters to avoid further trouble. Villa would also strand runners aboard in the next 2 innings to keep Missoula within striking distance. That would prove to be very relevant when things moved to the top of the 5th.

After a 2-out walk to Carlos Perez, Patrick Chung would walk to the plate representing the tying run in the 5th. The 3rd year PaddleHead would take advantage of the situation, launching a 2-run blast down the right field line to tie the game at 2 runs apiece. Chung would wrap up his night 1-for-4. Glacier would also ensure that this would not allow Missoula to build momentum as the Range Riders would respond in short order.

Glacier would jump right back in front in the home half of the 5th as a run would score on a fielder's choice to make the score 3-2. Chad Castillo would then deliver a clutch swing with 2-outs in the 6th scoring Gabe Howell on a double into left center to give the Range Riders a 2-run advantage. Wicklander, and Owen would hold down the fort from that point on. Castillo would tally 2 doubles in the win finishing 2-for-4.

The southpaw Wicklander would strike out 11 batters in 7 innings of work to earn the win on the mound. Wicklander would only allow 1 man to reach base after the game tying home run by Chung in the top of the 5th in his final 2 '..." innings of work. Owen would then slam the door shut in the final 2 innings of the contest.

The former Angels product would strike out 4 in 2 innings for the Range Riders to earn the save to lead Glacier to a win. Owen would leave nothing to doubt in the final frame striking out the side with a 2 run lead in the top of the 9th ensuring the tying run would never come to the plate with a runner aboard. With a 1-0 lead in the series, action now shifts to the Garden City Thursday night. The PaddleHeads will also be in search of a win to keep their season alive.

After a travel day on Wednesday, action in the First Round of the Pioneer League Playoffs will resume Thursday with Game 2 between the Range Riders and PaddleHeads. Missoula will look to force a 3rd and deceive game 3 of the series with a win at Allegiance Field Ogren Park Thursday night. Action is slated to begin with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch. Get your tickets to be a part of the excitement that is postseason baseball by visiting GoPaddleHeads.com. If you cannot be a part of the drama in person, tune in to hear the call on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

