Solar Bears Sales Executive Zach Cunningham Named ECHL Sales Professional of the Year

June 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





LAS VEGAS - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that senior group ticket sales account manager Zach Cunningham has been named the recipient of the ECHL award for Sales Professional of the Year for the 2018-19 season. Cunningham is the first Solar Bears sales executive to take home the award. The honor was announced during the 2019 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, presented by Fevo, in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, the Solar Bears finished as finalists in the award categories for Ticket Department of the Year and Team Award of Excellence.

Cunningham, 28, joined the Solar Bears prior to the 2016-17 season. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native is a 2013 graduate of Slippery Rock University, and previously worked in the sports industry for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

"We have been impressed with Zach's improvements this past season, as he was primarily responsible for the year-over-year growth of our annual School Day Game, nearly doubling our attendance from the inaugural game," Solar Bears vice president of ticket operations and client service Chris Carmichael said. "We have received countless emails from Zach's clients commending his level of customer service throughout the whole sales process. In addition to providing legendary service, Zach is a great steward of the Orlando Solar Bears brand."

In his third year with the organization, Cunningham's efforts resulted in an individual overall revenue growth of 117 percent. In addition to leading the Solar Bears group sales efforts, Cunningham also oversees the team's local rink partnerships and maintains a number of individual season ticket membership accounts.

"It was extremely humbling to receive this award," Cunningham said. "I truly believe that this was a team effort, and have to thank my colleagues within the Solar Bears front office, in particular [Solar Bears president] Chris Heller and Chris Carmichael for bringing me in three years ago and believing in me."

