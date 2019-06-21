Growlers Give Donates $10,000 to Breakaway Foundation

June 21, 2019





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Growlers Give, the charitable arm of the Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs presented the Breakaway Foundation with a $10,000 donation today to help provide an opportunity for all kids to participate in hockey, regardless of financial situations.

"Working with the Breakaway Foundation to provide an opportunity for kids to play the sport we cherish is special to all of us," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. "Supporting the youth of this province is a mandate we take very seriously with the Newfoundland Growlers and Growlers Give."

"When a child cannot participate in recreation activities with peers because of financial hardship, it is sad. Our sole purpose in raising funds is to provide financial assistance to the youth of Newfoundland and Labrador who dream of playing minor hockey." Said Debbie Doyle, President of the Breakaway Foundation. "In partnership with other community-focused organizations such as Growlers Give, Breakaway is able to support the development of youth hockey and healthy lifestyles, providing an opportunity for all kids to participate in hockey, regardless of financial situations."

The Newfoundland Growlers are committed to youth, health and wellness, as well as youth sport through its community initiatives. This donation will provide assistance to families and children who dream of playing minor hockey and grant them the life lessons and friendships that come from playing team sports.

