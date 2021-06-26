Soddies Jump Hooks Early to Take 5-2 Game

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Amarillo Sod Poodles got three runs in the first inning and held onto the lead as they defeated the Hooks 5-2 Saturday at Whataburger Field.

Dominic Fletcher and Stone Garrett went back-to-back off Jose Bravo, making his first Double-A start. Bravo (L, 0-1) was chased after recording two outs with all three runs earned.

Korey Lee got a run back with a long solo homer (6), his fifth clout this week.

But Soddies starter Tommy Henry settled down and held the Hooks to just four hits while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.

The combination of Jon Olczak and Brandon Lawson kept the Hooks in the ballgame, tossing 7.1 frames of scoreless, one-hit ball. Lawson ate 5.0 innings and struck out three. Amarillo got two late insurance runs against Felipe Tejada.

Corpus Christi goes for the series win Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. start. Jonathan Bermudez (2-3, 3.72) will go for the Hooks.

