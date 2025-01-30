Sod Poodles Release 2025 Promo Sschedule

AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the 2025 season.

Following a three-game road series to open the regular season, the Sod Poodles are officially back at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, April 8 th as they take on the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals). To ring in the start of a new season in Amarillo, the home opener will conclude with the first of many fireworks shows scheduled for the year. Featured in a hefty promo schedule are unique giveaways, various specialty nights, and the return of one of the best alternate brands in Minor League Baseball, the Amarillo Calf Fries.

"Another season of Sod Poodles baseball is on the horizon, and I could not be more excited for what we have in store for fans at HODGETOWN this year," said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Our entire front office staff recognizes the importance of serving Sod Poodles fans by offering unforgettable experiences at the ballpark to the best fans in baseball, and we believe the promotional schedule we have put together for the season reflects that purpose."

Opening week will include two giveaways to kick off baseball season in the panhandle. On April 12, fans can take home a magnet schedule for the season's first of many exciting promotional items. To close out the first week back at the ballpark, the series finale on April 13 will feature a clear bag giveaway in addition to the first of four Calf Fries Nights.

Theme Nights will once again play a starring role in the 2025 promo schedule, offering fans an exciting mix of fun and festive events. Kicking things off on April 22, the Sod Poodles will celebrate their Copa de la Diversión with the return of the Pointy Boots de Amarillo, honoring Hispanic heritage in style, as they take on the San Antonio Missions (Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres). Fans and players alike will also enjoy our new refreshed Pointy Boots Jerseys in 2025.

This season will also see the return of the beloved Dino Night, now expanded into a full Dino Weekend on July 12 and 13, featuring the amazing Ed's Dinosaur Live. Other crowd-pleasers making their return include Christmas in July, Pirates & Princess Night, and the thrilling Skyfest. Fans can look forward to the debut of exciting new additions like County Fair Night and Luau Night. And for those looking to get into the Halloween spirit early, the fan-favorite Soddies Spooktacular will be back on August 30, offering a spooky good time at HODGETOWN.

Amarillo summers are made unforgettable by the stunning fireworks displays that light up the sky at HODGETOWN. In 2025, every Friday night home game will end with a spectacular fireworks show, filling the air with color and excitement. But that's not all- Saturday nights throughout the summer will also feature special-themed pyrotechnic demonstrations on select dates, taking the experience to the next level.

This season, four nights will showcase something truly unique: a breathtaking drone show performed by Sky Elements. On June 13 and 14, as well as August 15 and 16, fans can watch in awe as the sky comes alive with cutting-edge drone choreography. These mesmerizing aerial performances will be followed by an epic fireworks finale, making for an unforgettable night under the stars.

Fans can look forward to an array of fantastic giveaways throughout the 2025 season. Among the highlights are two highly anticipated bobblehead giveaways. On August 3, fans will get their hands on a bobblehead featuring one of the Sod Poodles' slugging fan-favorites, as the team faces off against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins). Then, on August 31, the lovable RUCKUS, Amarillo's mascot, will take center stage in his own bobblehead giveaway before the afternoon game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals).

The giveaways don't stop there- fans can also look forward to a selection of wearable promotional items throughout the season. Plus, the Sod Poodles are introducing an exciting weekend of mystery player t-shirt giveaways, adding an element of surprise and fun. To top it all off, exclusive collectibles like prospect pennants will be rolled out across the season (dates to be announced), giving fans even more reasons to celebrate.

The Sod Poodles will introduce five (5) new specialty jerseys in the 2025 Season, including jerseys for Scooby-Doo Night, Luau Night, Independence Day, Christmas in July, and SKYFEST. All five of these jerseys will be auctioned off benefiting local non-profits on the night they are worn either in-person or online.

"Dig This Town" is the theme for Sod Poodles baseball this summer. Other exciting promotional items and theme nights will be added throughout the season to ensure the 2025 season is one to remember.

Single-game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale to the public next Tuesday, February 4th. Along with single-game tickets for the upcoming season, fans can also ensure they don't miss the most exciting promotional nights of the summer with the purchase of a Sod Poodles Ticket Membership. We have a variety of options that fit the needs of all fans: Half-Season (34-game plan), Summer Soddies Fun Plan (18-game), or the Prime 9 (nine-game). With each ticket membership, fans will be able to experience the best promotions, speciality nights, and fireworks from the comfort of the best seats in HODGETOWN.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media for the most up-to-date news on the upcoming season and promotions as well as all HODGETOWN events. You can find the team on all social media channels @sodpoodles. For more information, call (806) 803-9547 or email info@sodpoodles.com. To view the complete Sod Poodles 2025 Schedule with game times included, click HERE.

A summary of the 2025 promotional schedule is listed below (all dates are subject to change):

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

Taco Tuesday / Copa de la Diversión (10 total dates of $2 tacos)

Wiener Wednesday (11 total dates featuring $2 Hot Dogs)

Thirsty Thursday© (11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks)

Friday Night Fireworks (12 total dates)

Spectacular Saturday (12 total dates)

Hometown Hero Sunday (12 total dates featuring 50% off tickets for Military and First Responders)

18 FIREWORKS SHOWS including:

Opening Night - April 8

Independence Day Celebration - July 4 - 6

Six (6) Special Theme Night Shows - County Fair Night (May 10), Luau Night (June 28), Christmas in July (July 11), Pirates and Princess Night (August 2), Soddies Spooktacular (August 30), Happily Ever After Skyfest Spectacular (September 13)

FOUR DRONE SHOWS (all followed by fireworks finale):

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Friday, August 15

Saturday, August 16

FAN GIVEAWAYS including:

Magnet schedule (April 13)

Clear bag (April 14)

Mystery Player Tee #1* (May 31)

Mystery Player Tee #2* (June 1)

BBQ Grill Set (June 15)

Hawaiian Shirt (June 28)

Duffle Bag (June 29)

Mystery Player Bobblehead* (August 3)

Beer Stein (August 14)

Pickleball Paddles (August 28)

RUCKUS Bobblehead (August 31)

SPECIALTY & THEME NIGHTS:

Pointy Boots Jersey Reveal (April 22)

Oatly Malmo Oat Milkers Night (April 25)

Scooby-Doo Night - Bark in the Park (April 26)

STEAM Day (May 6 - only weekday afternoon game of 2025 season)

County Fair Night (May 10)

Mother's Day (May 11)

Father's Day (June 15)

Luau Night (June 28)

Independence Day Celebration (July 4)

Christmas in July (July 11)

Dino Weekend (July 12, 13)

Military Appreciation Night (August 1)

Pirates & Princess Night (August 2)

Soddies Spooktacular (August 30)

Arizona Diamondbacks Night (September 12)

Happily Ever After Skyfest Celebration (September 13)

*TBA at a later date

