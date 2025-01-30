RoughRiders Roll out More of 2025 Promo Schedule with Incredible Alternate Identity Lineup

FRISCO, Texas -The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are rolling out their 2025 Promotional Schedule and on Thursday, they announced their alternate identity schedule for the season!

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased!

In 2025, two popular alternate identities return to Frisco with the Quesos de Frisco and the Dallas Black Giants.

Frisco will play as their COPA identity for three games this season sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique: Friday, May 16th for Texas Monthly Taco Fest; Sunday, August 3rd for Los Quesos & Low Riders and Friday, September 12th for Dia de los Quesos with McKinney Dia de los Muertos.

The Riders will suit up as the Black Giants on Jackie Robinson Day, which is Tuesday, April 15th and Sunday, July 20th.

To help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the RoughRiders rebrand in 2015, Frisco will host Throwback Night presented by Globe Life on Sunday, June 29th, where they will wear their throwback uniforms on the field! Get there early because Rangers and RoughRiders alumni will be on hand for autograph signings as well.

Additionally, the Riders will once again don their famous Corny Dogs uniforms on Saturday, August 2nd for Corny Dogs with North Texas Fair & Rodeo.

-Tuesday, April 15th: Dallas Black Giants

-Friday, May 16th: Quesos de Frisco presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique

-Sunday, June 29th: Throwback Night presented by Globe Life with Rangers/RoughRiders alumni

-Sunday, July 20th: Dallas Black Giants

-Saturday, August 2nd: Corny Dogs with North Texas Fair & Rodeo

-Saturday, August 3rd: Quesos de Frisco presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique

-Friday, September 12th: Quesos de Frisco presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.731.9200.

2025 Tickets Packs:

Friday, April 4th - Sunday, April 6th, Opening Weekend: Feed the Family 4-Pack with 4 tickets and $40 in concession credits for just $100.

Friday, April 18th, Dallas Wings Night Offer: For Dallas Wings Night, this pack includes an option to add-on a Riders x Wings shooting sleeve and head and wrist sweatband pack for just $15 on top of your ticket price.

Friday, May 16th, Copa de la Diversion Pack: This pack includes 2 bullpen tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique (May 16th, August 3rd or September 12th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Pennants for just $20.

Friday, June 6th, Texas Rangers Night Offer: For an additional add-on price, fans can purchase a Kumar Rocker Bobblehead add-on for just $15.

Saturday, August 2nd, Corny Dogs Pack: For Frisco Corny Dogs Night, this pack features 2 tickets and 2 pairs of Corny Dogs Socks for just $29.

Sunday, August 3rd, Copa de la Diversion Pack: This pack includes 2 bullpen tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique (May 16th, August 3rd or September 12th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Pennants for just $20.

Thursday, September 11th, Dallas Stars Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets, 2 co-branded hockey jerseys & 2 Dallas Stars preseason tickets for just $59.

Friday, September 12th, Copa de la Diversion Pack: This pack includes 2 bullpen tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique (May 16th, August 3rd or September 12th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Pennants for just $20.

Saturday, September 13th, Dallas Mavs Pack: This pack features 2 tickets & 2 co-branded jerseys for just $49.

Stay tuned for more ticket packs to be announced soon!

