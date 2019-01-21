Sod Poodles' Group and Hospitality Season Begins at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today its premium group and hospitality options for the inaugural 2019 season at Hodgetown. All group and hospitality options are available to book now.

Hodgetown offers fifteen different opportunities for hospitality partners including three unique types of suites and picnic patio areas to accompany your group of 16 to 200+. All group hospitality areas will include a catered meal and VIP treatment throughout the game.

The range of options for groups at the ballpark includes luxury suites, dugout (field-level) suites, concourse suites, left and right field group patios, a party deck, and group ticket options.

"Hodgetown ballpark was designed to bring the best and most unique hospitality options in Minor League Baseball to Amarillo," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Our hospitality program will provide maximum customer service and guidance through the process to ensure your group outing is nothing short of excellent, whether you are a local church, large company or little league team. Our catering and event planning staff are trained in providing a complete turn-key operation where we do all of the work so our clients can sit back and enjoy their night!"

Hodgetown, opening in April and located in the heart of downtown Amarillo, is the newest sports and entertainment destination in Amarillo with state-of-the-art facilities and an unprecedented commitment to quality and service. It will feature a full range of programming that includes professional and affiliated baseball as well as events like high school and college games, concerts, themed events, and much more. The venue will play host and bring guests from all around the nation to downtown Amarillo annually.

Group planning season is now open. Group hospitality options throughout the 70 home-game season are booked on a first come, first served basis. For pricing and more information on group hospitality options for the inaugural 2019 season, call 806-803-7762, send an email to groups@sodpoodles.com or visit www.sodpoodles.com. Merchandise is also available at the team's temporary store at the downtown Embassy Suites in the left lobby area or can be purchased online at sodpoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles will open the 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi where they will square off against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for the first of four games. Following the series, the Sod Poodles will come back to Amarillo for their inaugural home opener at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

SOD POODLES GROUP HOSPITALITY OPTIONS:

LUXURY SUITES (2)

Includes 20 tickets in a private and climate-controlled suite. Overlook the game with VIP balcony seating and indulge on a fully catered meal along with a private server with a breathtaking view of the entire ballpark.

DUGOUT SUITES (5)

Host a party of 16 in one of the most unique hospitality sections of the ballpark - a field-level dugout suite that is only 30 feet from home plate. Enjoy a catered meal with a private server, 32 drink vouchers that can be used on beer or wine, access to the club level throughout the game, and make sure to watch out for foul balls.

CONCOURSE SUITES (4)

Includes 25 tickets in an open-air concourse suite. This package comes with a fully catered meal with non-alcoholic beverages. Your suite will also be provided a private server throughout the entire game exclusively for your area only.

PARTY DECK

An exclusive area that can hold 50-70 people. This package includes club level access, catered meals as well as a private server and bar. This area will have covered table-top and lounge-style seating to allow for easy conversation all while enjoying spectacular views of the ballpark.

LEFT FIELD GROUP PATIO

Accommodate groups of 20 up to 232 on the left field group patio on a four-top style group seating area conducive for large group interaction with terrific views from left field. Groups will receive a full catered meal with non-alcoholic beverages for 90 minutes beginning at gate opening and it's conveniently located near the left field entrance.

RIGHT FIELD GROUP PATIO

Accommodate groups of 20 up to 140 on the right field group patio on a four-top style group seating area with breathtaking views of the game with the downtown cityscape in the distance. Your group will receive a full catered meal with non-alcoholic beverages for 90 minutes beginning at gate opening and it's conveniently located near the Kid's Zone.

GROUP TICKETS (Catering Not Included)

Group Tickets can accommodate groups of 20+ people and includes group recognition on the video board. Groups also have the ability to purchase additional concession and merchandise items at discounted prices. It's one of the most affordable seating options in the entire ballpark. Fundraising opportunities for non-profit organization groups are also available.

