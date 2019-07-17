Sod Poodles Five-Game Win Streak Snapped with Cardinals 5-2 Win Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped game two against Springfield Wednesday night by a final score of 5-2 in front of 7,137 at HODGETOWN. Edward Olivares led the way for Amarillo as he went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double. The loss snaps the Sod Poodles five-game win streak but they remain tied for first place in the South Division Second-Half standings.

Springfield jumped out to the early 1-0 advantage in the first inning as lead-off batter Dylan Carlson hit a home run to straightaway center field.

In the fourth inning, Springfield catcher Chris Chinea doubled to left-center field to start the inning followed by a Zach Kirtley single to left field. Rayder Ascanio then hit a three-run home run to deep left field to extend the Cardinals lead to 4-0.

Cardinals center fielder Carlson pushed the Springfield lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning as he belted a solo home run to center field. In the bottom of the inning, the Sod Poodles scored two runs on one hit. A pair of walks to Taylor Kohlwey and Rodrigo Orozco led to an Olivares two-RBI double to cut the Springfield lead to 5-2.

Soddies starter Nick Margevicius tossed seven innings where he allowed five runs on eight hits. Margevicius recorded four strikeouts and walked just one batter but was dealt the loss in his sixth appearance.

Amarillo threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning as Olivares worked a leadoff walk. Owen Miller then grounded into a fielders choice, followed by a Luis Torrens single advancing Miller to third base. Hudson Potts walked loading the bases for Kyle Overstreet. Overstreet then grounded into a double play to end the Sod Poodles scoring opportunity.

The Sod Poodles looked to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning but were retired in order as they fell 5-2 to the Cardinals ending their five-game win streak.

The Sod Poodles head into the rubber match against the Cardinals at HODGETOWN tomorrow night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles head into the series finale of the three-game series against the Springfield Cardinals Thursday at HODGETOWN. Righty Ronald Bolaños will match up against righty Tommy Parsons as they for their fifth and fourth wins respectively.

Sellout Streak: Following Wednesday's game of 7,137 fans at HODGETOWN, the Sod Poodles have hosted 14 straight sellouts and 24 overall so far during the 2019 season in 44 home games.

Win Streak Snapped: After tying for a season-high five straight wins Tuesday night, the Cardinals ended it on Wednesday with their 5-2 win. The Soddies first five-game win streak came between May 22nd and May 26th when they defeated the Hooks in their series finale then swept the RockHounds in four straight games.

Baez Rollin: Reliever Michel Baez recorded another stellar outing Wednesday night with two hitless innings. In eight and two-thirds innings tossed this month, he has only allowed one run, four hits and struck out nine.

14 Game Hit-Streak: Ivan Castillo, who ranks 1st in Double-A with a .337 batting average, is currently riding a 14-game hit streak. Castillo is batting .333 (19-for-55) with 10 RBI, five runs, one home run, five doubles, and two walks during the 14-game stretch. Castillo's 14 game hit streak has tied a season-high and franchise-high which came between May 16 - May 30.

That Just Happened: In the seventh inning of Tuesday night's ballgame, Kyle Overstreet hit an inside-the-park grand slam. The grand slam was the first in franchise history and Overstreet's second career grand slam. Overstreet's last grand slam was of the walk-off verity coming on May 5th, 2018 against the Corpus Christi Hooks to complete a five-run ninth-inning comeback victory.

Potts For Fire: Since being activated on June 30th from the injured list, Hudson Potts has gotten off to a solid second half. In 14 games since being taken off of the injured list, he has collected four multi-hit games and has totaled four doubles and four home runs with 14 RBI. On July 14 in Frisco, he collected his third three-hit game of 2019 and first since May.

Career Milestone: Hudson Potts surpassed 200 career RBI Tuesday night against the Springfield Cardinals. In the second inning, Potts belted a two-run home run to place him at 200 career RBI. Then in the third inning, Potts hit an RBI doubled to place Potts at 201 career RBI.

Miller Time: Owen Miller crushed his ninth home run against the Cardinals Tuesday night. Miller sits tied for fourth with Hudson Potts with nine long balls. Miller's last home run came on June 21st at Tulsa.

Saving The Day: J.C. Cosme earned his second Double-A save Tuesday against Springfield. In High-A with Lake Elsinore this season, Cosme recorded one save in one opportunity.

Giving Himself Up: Amarillo starting pitcher Adrian Morejon dropped down his second career sacrifice bunt in the second inning of Tuesday night's game. Morejon's first career sacrifice bunt came on June 15 against Tulsa.

Reed Belts From Both Sides: Buddy Reed became the first Sod Poodle ever to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in one game on July 14 in Frisco. His first home run in the contest from the left side, belting a solo shot to right field in the third inning. His second home run came in the eighth inning from the right side of the plate.

SWEEP: The Sod Poodles marked their second sweep of the season with four straight wins over the Frisco RoughRiders on the road. The team's first sweep of the season came in late May when the Sod Poodles swept the Midland RockHounds in four games at HODGETOWN.

Gore's Debut: LHP MacKenzie Gore made his Double-A debut on Saturday night in Frisco, as Amarillo cruised to a 9-0 win. Gore, ranked as the #3 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, pitched 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four hitters. He recorded the win in his Texas League debut. Gore, 20, who was drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2017 MLB draft out of Whiteville High School in North Carolina, started the 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore. Over 15 starts this season, he held an impressive 7-1 record with a 1.02 ERA over 79.1 innings pitched. He allowed just 36 hits, nine earned runs and 20 walks with 110 strikeouts and holds a Minor League career record of 9-7 over 38 game starts with a 2.34 ERA. The southpaw was one of three Padres farmhands selected to participate in the 2019 MLB Futures Game and was a California League Mid-Season All-Star with two "Pitcher of the Week" bouts in April and May while with the Storm.

Starting Right: The Sod Poodles put together productive first innings in each of the three wins last week in Frisco. On Saturday night, Luis Torrens smashed a three-run homer to right field in the first inning as Amarillo cruised to a 9-0 win. On Friday night, Amarillo scored three in the opening frame. Ivan Castillo set the tone early in Thursday's win with a two-run homer in the first. In the finale, although the Soddies didn't score in the first, they did score one in the second and third innings.

Pitching Is On: The Sod Poodles have received stellar work from their pitching staff during the month of July. In 15 games during the month, the staff holds a 3.30 ERA in 131 innings of work. Starting pitchers have allowed just 21 ER in 70.1 innings during the span. Here's how starters have fared in the last 10 games: July 3: Lloyd - 7 IP, 0 ER, July 4: Bachar - 7.2 IP, 0 ER, July 5: Margevicius - 6 IP, 4 ER, July 6: Bolaños - 6.2 IP, 0 ER, July 7: Ramirez - 6 IP, 5 ER, July 8: Scholtens - 6 IP, 4 ER, July 9: Lloyd - 6 IP, 2 ER, July 10: Bachar - 7.0 IP, 0 ER; July 11: Margevicius - 6.0 IP, 1 ER; July 12: Morejon - 2 IP, 0 ER; July 13: Gore - 5.1 IP, 0 ER, July 14: Scholtens 5 IP, 5 ER; Morejon - 2 IP, 0 ER

Shut 'Em Out: Amarillo's 9-0 victory against Frisco on Saturday night marked the fourth time this season that the Soddies have shutout an opponent.

We Like This Place: The Sod Poodles are 11-6 against the Frisco RoughRiders this season and have played very well in Frisco, so far going 8-2 this season at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

