Sod Poodles Drop Series Finale, Split with Hooks

Corpus Christi, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped the finale of a 11-game road trip 6-5 on Sunday to the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Tristin English hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning as the Sod Poodles jumped in front of the Hooks. Corpus Christi answered with three runs of their own off Sod Poodles starter Slade Cecconi. The right-hander issued walks to the first two batters he faced. Cecconi battled back to get two outs with just one run across before a two-out, two-run triple gave the Hooks a 3-2 lead after the first inning.

After scoreless second and third innings, the Hooks tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run. Cecconi's night came to an end after the fifth inning which started with a leadoff double. The D-backs' No. 11 rated prospect retired the next three Hooks faced in order. Cecconi's final line read: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Taking over pitching duties for Amarillo in the sixth inning was left-handed pitcher Jake Rice. He struck out the first batter he faced before a solo home run on the first pitch to the second batter put the Hooks in front 5-2. Rice responded by striking out the next two he faced to get out of his only inning of work with just the one hit surrendered and three punchouts. Mack Lemieux was the third pitcher used by the Sod Poodles and worked around two walks to keep it a three-run game.

Amarillo then mounted a rally in the top of the 8th. A leadoff walk started the inning and was followed by two one-out singles to load the bases. English picked up his third RBI of the game, scoring Andy Yerzy from third base with a sac fly. Following a Hooks' pitching change, Nick Dalesandro doubled down the right field line to score both runners left on base, tying the game at 5-5.

Corpus dealt the final blow with a two-out solo home run to break the tie in the bottom of the 8th. Amarillo put two runners aboard in the top of the 9th but was unable to push at least the tying run across.

The Sod Poodles ended the road trip 7-4 and will now return to HODGETOWN for the start of a 12-game homestand starting on Tuesday, August 30 against the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch of Tuesday's game is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

