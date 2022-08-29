Arizona Diamondbacks Call up Corbin Carroll

Amarillo Sod Poodes outfielder Corbin Carroll

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks called up top prospect Corbin Carroll, making him the 12th former Sod Poodle to make their Major League debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks and 14th overall player to make their way from Amarillo to the desert. Carroll, who is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline began the 2022 season with the Sod Poodles and played 58 games before being called up to Triple-A Reno in early July.

With the Sod Poodles, Carroll hit .313 (71-for-227) with 16 home runs, 11 doubles, eight triples, with 39 RBI, and 41 walks. Prior to his promotion to Triple-A, Carroll ranked top 10 in Double-A in triples (1st, 8), runs scored (2nd, 62), OPS (3rd, 1.073), SLG (3rd, .643), OBP (4th, .430), total bases (T-7th, 146), and AVG (10th, .313).

In what is his first full season in the minor leagues after missing the majority of the 2021 season with an injury, Carroll currently ranks 5th in OPS (1.035) and 8th in SLG (.610) among all full-season minor leaguers.

In 93 games played in 2022 across three levels, the outfielder is hitting .307 (111-for-362) with 24 home runs, 22 doubles, eight triples, 62 RBI, 67 walks, and 89 runs scored. The 22-year-old ranks top 10 among all D-backs' minor leaguers in every offensive category except AVG and he ranks top 3 in 9 of the 14 main categories.

Carroll was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Lakeside High School in the Seattle, WA area. Carroll was named to the 2022 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles, CA during MLB All-Star Weekend. He was one of two Diamondbacks' minor leaguers selected to the game along with SS Jordan Lawlar. In the game, Carroll started in center field and went 1-for-1 with a leadoff double and drew a walk in his second plate appearance for the National League team.

The list of former Sod Poodles to make their Major League debut with the Diamondbacks includes RHP Luis Frias, OF Stone Garrett, LHP Tommy Henry, C Jose Herrera, LHP Tyler Holton, INF Buddy Kennedy, OF Jake McCarthy, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, OF Alek Thomas, and now Carroll. They join RHP Humberto Mejia and INF Geraldo Perdomo who were recalled to the Major League roster during the 2021 season. Since 2019 as a San Diego Padres affiliate, there have been 35 former Sod Poodles to make it to 'The Show'.

The Diamondbacks begin a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight with first pitch slated for 8:40 PM CT. The game can be watched on Bally Sports Arizona or through MLB.TV

For the most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles, visit www.SodPoodles.com or follow the team on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @sodpoodles.

