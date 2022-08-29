Leandro Cedeño Nabs Texas League Player of the Week Honors

August 29, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release









Amarillo Sod Poodles first baseman Leandro Cedeño

(Amarillo Sod Poodles) Amarillo Sod Poodles first baseman Leandro Cedeño(Amarillo Sod Poodles)

St. Petersburg, Fla. - Sod Poodles' first baseman Leandro Cedeño has been named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of August 22-28, the League announced earlier today.

The slugger hit .435 (10-for-23) with four home runs, two doubles, 12 RBI, seven runs scored, and three walks in six games played against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Through 103 games played this season, Cedeño is hitting .315 (127-for-403) with a Double-A-leading 29 home runs and 90 RBI. The 24-year-old Venezuela native also ranks top 10 in the Texas League this season in total bases (1st, 232), hits (2nd, 127), runs scored (2nd, 82), OPS (3rd, .954), SLG (3rd, .576), XBH (4th, 47), and AVG (5th, .315). His 29 home runs are tied for the 6th most among minor leaguers currently and he became the Sod Poodles single-season home run leader when he hit the first of his four home runs against the Hooks this past series.

Cedeño was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2022 season after spending six seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. This award marks the third of his professional career. He was named Appalachian League Player of the Month for August of 2018 and a Baseball America Rookie All-Star the same year while playing for the Johnson City Cardinals.

He joins RHP Bryce Jarvis (April 11-17) and RHP Drey Jameson (April 18-24) as the other two Sod Poodles players to earn Texas League weekly honors this season.

The Sod Poodles return to action Tuesday, August 30 with the start of a six-game home series against the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The series kicks off the first of a 12-game homestand to conclude the Amarillo Sod Poodles regular season slate at HODGETOWN in 2022. Single-game tickets are on sale now through the team website www.SodPoodles.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.