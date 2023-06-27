Sod Poodles Begin Texas League Second Half at HODGETOWN

Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles begin the second half of the Texas League schedule with a visit from the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers). The six-game series is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 28, and run through Monday, July 3. This week features the biggest weekend of the year, our Independence Weekend Celebration. There will be three postgame fireworks shows starting on Friday, June 30, again on Saturday, July 1, and Monday, July 3.

The team will wear patriotic-themed jerseys for the final three games of the series and all jerseys will be auctioned online, starting at 3:00 p.m. CT on Monday, July 3.

The 8th St. Block Party that was postponed from the rainout on Friday, June 2, will now take place before the final game of the series on Monday, July 3 from 3-6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to show up early to the game, and enjoy live music, drink specials, and food trucks along 8th street located on the south side of HODGETOWN.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the entire 2023 season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. To view the entire 2023 promotional schedule, click here. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Wednesday, June 28 - 7:05 p.m.

- Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers - Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

- Copa de la Diversión - Pointy Boots de Amarillo

o Across Minor League Baseball, teams participate in Copa de la Diversión specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic community. Every Wednesday at HODGETOWN, the team will wear our Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms to pair with popular Hispanic music played throughout the game, and flags of different Latin countries will be displayed throughout the concourse.

- Nation Anthem performed by Cora Spitler

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday© presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

- Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Dove Creek Equine Rescue

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - Amarillo Thunder 8U Softball.

- First Pitch - Barnes Jewelry

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Dove Creek Equine Rescue

- National Anthem - Tyler Brassfield

- Marketing Tables - Dove Creek Equine Rescue & Express Pros

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 30 - 7:05 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by RAM Hotels

- Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine - Canadian Water Well

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - The Salvation Army

- First Pitch - RAM Hotels

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Canadian Water Well

- National Anthem - Mercy and Elaina

- Marketing Table - RAM Hotels

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 - 7:05 p.m.

- Independence Weekend Celebration begins with postgame fireworks presented by Amarillo Steam Team

o The team will wear specialty patriotic jerseys on-field

- Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Christian Auto Brothers

- First Pitch - Amarillo Steam Team

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Christian Auto Brothers

- National Anthem - Paige Brown

- Marketing Tables - Christian Auto Brothers, Amarillo Steam Team, and Amarillo Social Club

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 - 7:05 p.m.

- The team will wear specialty patriotic jerseys on-field

- Leandro Cedeño 527-ft. Home Run T-shirt Giveaway presented by Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems

o Former Sod Poodle Leandro Cedeño hit the furthest home run ever recorded during baseball's Statcast Era (2015-present) right here at HODGETOWN on July 16, 2022. The first 1,500 fans through the HODGETOWN gates will be able to show off a piece of memorabilia honoring the historic home run with this limited t-shirt giveaway!

- Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

- Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo / Fast Braces will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

- Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Porter Waste Solutions

- First Pitch - Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Porter Waste Solutions

- National Anthem - Kambyl and Brynli

- God Bless America performed by Jakob and Cadets

- Marketing Tables - Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems, Porter Waste Solutions, and Bell

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 3 - 6:05 p.m.

- Independence Day Celebration presented by Bell

o The team will wear specialty patriotic jerseys on-field

o 8th Street Block Party from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

- Live music, vendors, & drink specials

- Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine - Panhandle Community Services

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - Panhandle Community Services

- First Pitch - Bell

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Panhandle Community Services

- National Anthem - Christian Brown

- God Bless America performed by Lilliannah

- Marketing Tables - Bell & Panhandle Community Services

- Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

