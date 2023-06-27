Homestand Highlights: July 4 - July 9

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return home on Tuesday, July 4th to host the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) in a six-game set at Arvest Ballpark through Sunday, July 9th. The homestand with the Travelers begins with 4th of July Fireworks, which will feature the LARGEST fireworks show in ALL of Northwest Arkansas. The rest of the slate will be highlighted by food and drink specials, a Fireworks Friday on Military Appreciation Night, a Brady Singer Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, and Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases for the finale on Sunday.

Tuesday, July 4 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY WALMART

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS - The best in sight and sound will be on full display as fans will be treated to the LARGEST fireworks show of the season presented by Walmart following the game.

STARS AND STRIPES CAPS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be wearing special New Era 59FIFTY Stars and Stripes caps during the game on the Fourth of July. Fans will be able to purchase the brand-new cap in the Naturals Team Store throughout the game or while supplies last.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Celebrate Independence Day with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Fans that arrive to the ballpark early will enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse as well as $2 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Wednesday, July 5 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON UNUSED TICKET NIGHT

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under eat FREE on Wednesday as young fans will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win great prizes from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2023 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Wednesday.

Thursday, July 6 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The Thirsty Thursday™ on July 6th is presented by Foghorn's.

Friday, July 7 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FUN POPS ON MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by Fun Pops

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT - Military members and veterans can get a Buy One Dugout Premium Ticket Get One Free special with proof of service at the Box Office (max of 6 tickets).

Saturday, July 8 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

BRADY SINGER BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARVEST

BRADY SINGER BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Brady Singer Bobblehead courtesy of Arvest. The current Royals starting pitcher was a former 1st Round selection (18th overall) in the 2019 Major League Draft out of Florida. In his lone season with the Naturals, he was named the Northwest Arkansas Pitcher of the Year in 2019.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, July 9 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 1:05 P.M. (Gates at 12 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Sunday afternoon.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

