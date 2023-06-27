Ryan Named Texas League's Pitcher of the Week

June 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The list of Tulsa Drillers weekly award winners continues to grow as River Ryan was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week for June 20-25. Ryan is now the third Drillers pitcher to win Pitcher of the Week and the sixth Drillers player overall to receive a weekly honor.

Ryan made one start during the week, on June 21, and tossed five hitless and scoreless innings and allowed just one walk. He struck out six batters in the outing and retired the final 14 batters he faced. Ryan faced just one batter over the minimum in the start.

Frisco's Thomas Saggese was named the Texas League's Player of the Week.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.