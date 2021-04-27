Sod Poodles Announce 2021 Carpet Tech "Small Business Spotlight" Program

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are proud to announce that they have partnered with Carpet Tech to showcase local Amarillo and Texas Panhandle small businesses throughout the 2021 season at HODGETOWN.

The Carpet Tech "Small Business Spotlight" program will provide local organizations with an opportunity to market themselves at HODGETOWN during the 2021 season and FREE of charge.

"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Carpet Tech in Amarillo!", said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "This great program gives the exposure our local small businesses deserve and helps with their marketing efforts. These local businesses are an integral part of this community and we are proud to lend a helping hand in their efforts."

"As a local business who relies on partnerships with other local businesses, Carpet Tech is excited to be the Small Business Spotlight Sponsor," said Stephanie Henderson, General Operations Manager, Carpet Tech. "It's been a mission of ours to help business reopen and stay open safely this past year by educating and promoting the value of clean to the local business community. As a cleaning and disinfecting company, we have been able to be a resource for business owners and offer effective and affordable services to keep employees and customers safe. Carpet Tech owes so much to our commercial customers; therefore, we are excited and grateful for this opportunity with the Sod Poodles to connect with the locate business community. Carpet Tech, a local floor care, disinfecting and restoration company has been serving commercial customers in the Amarillo area for over a decade."

Throughout the season, the Carpet Tech "Small Business Spotlight" program will provide local small businesses with the following marketing package at one of 35 individual Sod Poodles/Sod Squad home games:

1. A marketing table in the main concourse to showcase their organization

2. Four (4) tickets to the game

3. Public address announcement and live in-game scoreboard recognition

4. A ceremonial first pitch

5. In-stadium pre-game interview

Any small business wishing to be considered for the program can fill out the form HERE. For additional assistance, please contact Austin Jackson at AustinJ@sodpoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics Double-A affiliate). First pitch for the 2021 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on promotions, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

