Rangers Release RoughRiders Break Camp Roster

April 27, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, the Frisco RoughRiders are pleased to announce their 2021 Break Camp Roster, which features eight Top 30 Rangers prospects and two returning players from 2019.

Of the eight Top 30 prospects, four are slated to take the hill for the Riders in 2021. Righty Cole Winn (No. 5 in Baseball America's Top 30 Rangers rankings, No. 3 per MLB.com), who was the Rangers 2018 first-round selection, leads the way. Another former early-rounder (2nd, 2017), Hans Crouse (No.9, No. 7), A.J. Alexy (No. 25, No. 23) and Yerry Rodriguez (No. 29, No. 19) round out the talented pitching prospects on the roster.

In the field, the Riders will boast a similar wealth of talent, with four more players in the Top 30 Rangers rankings. Infielder Sherten Apostel (No. 13, No. 9) played seven games with the Rangers in 2020 and is joined by 2019 first-round pick Davis Wendzel (No. 15, No. 8) on the dirt.

In the outfield, the Prosper, Texas-native Steele Walker (No. 16, No. 11), who was acquired from the White Sox via trade in 2019, pairs with 2017 first rounder Bubba Thompson (No. 27, NR) for a strong combination of power and speed.

The two familiar names for RoughRiders fans will be RHP Tyler Phillips and infielder Ryan Dorow, who both spent time in Frisco during the 2019 campaign.

The roster contains 24 players (teams are allotted 25 player spots) and is subject to change before Opening Day on May 4.

The RoughRiders start off the 2021 season at home on May 4th against the Oakland A's affiliated Midland RockHounds. Tickets are available at RidersBaseball.com/Tickets. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

PITCHERS (13) HT WT AGE DOB HOMETOWN ACQUIRED JOINED TEAM LAST TEAM PRONUNCIATION

A.J. Alexy** RHP 6'4 200 23 4/21/98 Honey Brook, Penn. Trade from LAD, '17 Down East ('19)

Noah Bremer RHP 6'5 206 24 5/13/96 Berkeley, Calif. 6th RD, 2017 Down East ('19)

Tim Brennan RHP 6'4 212 24 12/18/96 Philadelphia, Penn. 7th RD, 2018 Down East ('19)

Hans Crouse RHP 6'5 210 22 9/15/98 Dana Point, Calif. 2nd RD, 2017 Hickory ('19)

Scott Engler RHP 6'4 220 24 12/12/96 Wichita, Kan. 16th RD, 2016 Down East ('19)

Joe Gatto RHP 6'3 220 25 6/114/95 Voorhees, N.J. MiLB FA, 2020 Mobile ('19)

Jake Latz LHP 6'3 200 25 4/8/96 Lemont, Ill. 5th RD, 2017 Sugar Land ('20)

Sal Mendez LHP 6'4 185 26 2/25/95 Weehawken, N.J. 40th RD, 2013 Down East ('19)

Fernery Ozuna RHP 5'9 190 25 11/9/95 San Cristobal, D.R. MiLB FA, 2018 Kane County ('17) Fur-NERRY oh-ZOO-na

Tyler Phillips** RHP 6'5 230 23 10/27/97 Lumberton, NJ 16th round, 2015 Frisco ('19)

Yerry Rodriguez** RHP 6'2 210 23 10/15/97 Santiago, D.R. NDFA 9/2/15 Hickory ('19)

Alex Speas RHP 6'3 225 23 3/4/98 Powder Springs, Ga. 2nd RD, 2016 AZL Rangers ('19)

Cole Winn RHP 6'2 200 21 11/25/99 Longmont, Colo. 1st RD, 2018 Hickory ('19)

OUTFIELDERS (4) B T HT WT AGE DOB HOMETOWN ACQUIRED JOINED TEAM LAST TEAM PRONUNCIATION

J.P. Martinez L L 5'9 180 25 3/21/96 Baracoa, Cuba NDFA 3/6/18 Down East ('19)

Josh Stowers R R 6'0 200 24 2/25/97 Chicago, Ill. Trade from NYY, '21 Charleston ('19)

Bubba Thompson R R 6'2 200 22 6/9/98 Jacksonville, Fla. 1st RD, 2017 Down East ('19)

Steele Walker L L 5'11 210 24 7/30/96 Prosper, Texas Trade from CHW, '19 Winston-Salem ('19)

CATCHERS (3) B T HT WT AGE DOB HOMETOWN ACQUIRED JOINED TEAM LAST TEAM PRONUNCIATION

Melvin Novoa R R 5'11 215 24 6/17/96 Nandaime, Nicaragua NDFA 11/26/2013 Hickory ('19) na-VOE-ah

Jordan Procyshen L R 5'10 185 28 3/11/93 Calgary, Canada MiLB FA, 2021 Rancho Cucamonga ('19) pro-SESH-ehn

Matt Whatley R R 5'9 200 25 1/7/96 Claremore, Okla. 3rd RD, 2017 Hickory ('19)

INFIELDERS (4) B T HT WT AGE DOB HOMETOWN ACQUIRED JOINED TEAM LAST TEAM PRONUNCIATION

Sherten Apostel** R R 6'4 240 22 3/11/99 Willemstad, Curacao PTBNL from PIT, '18 Texas ('20) sher-ten ah-POS-tull

Jax Biggers L R 5'11 175 24 4/7/97 Missouri City, Texas 8th RD, 2018 Hickory ('19)

Ryan Dorow R R 6'0 195 25 8/21/95 South Haven, MI 30th round, 2017 Frisco ('19) DORE-oh

Davis Wendzel R R 6'0 205 23 5/23/97 Irvine, Calif. 1st RD, 2019 Spokane ('19)

COACHES AND STAFF ROLE YEAR w/ RIDERS PRONUNCIATION

Jared Goedert Manager First GED-ert

Jeff Andrews Pitching coach Eighth

Josue Perez Hitting coach First

Hector Ortiz Bench coach First

Alex Rodriguez Trainer Second

Adam Noel Strength & conditioning coach First

KEY

(IL) Injured list

(TIL) Temporary Inactive List

(SUSP) Suspended List

** Rangers 40-man roster

## MLB rehab assignment

