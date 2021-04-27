Drillers to Open Season on May 4 at ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Drillers long-awaited 2021 season opener will take place on Tuesday, May 4 when the Drillers host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) in the first game of a six-game series. For the Drillers, who are the Double-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it will be their first game in over a year and a half after the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season.

Amarillo was the opponent the last time the Drillers played a game as the Sod Poodles rallied for a win at ONEOK Field on September 15, 2019 in the decisive Game 5 of the Texas League Championship Series.

May 4 will mark the latest season opener in Drillers history, and it will have been 596 days since the two teams met in that memorable championship game.

The six-game set with the Sod Poodles will be filled with promotions, highlighted by the first Friday Night Fireworks game of the season. Other events will include Paws and $3 White Claws on May 5, Cody Bellinger MVP bobbleheads on May 6, Drillers Pullovers on May 8 and Mother's Day Mason Jar Glasses on May 9.

The first five games in the homestand will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the series finale on Sunday, May 9 starting at 1:05 p.m.

A complete list of promotions for the first homestand is below.

The Drillers are 5-5 in home openers since moving to ONEOK Field in 2010.

HOME OPENERS AT ONEOK FIELD

April 4, 2019: L vs. Arkansas 4-6 (10 Innings)

April 12, 2018: W vs. Frisco, 4-3

April 13, 2017: L vs. Midland, 5-7

April 14, 2016: L vs. Corpus Christi, 5-10

April 10, 2015: W vs. San Antonio, 10-4

April 3, 2014: W vs. Corpus Christi, 5-4

April 11, 2013: W vs. San Antonio, 6-2

April 12, 2012: L vs. San Antonio, 1-2

April 7, 2011: W vs. Corpus Christi, 3-2

April 8, 2010: L vs. Corpus Christi, 0-7

Individual tickets for Opening Night and the other five games in the homestand are available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 4-9 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Tuesday, May 4 First Pitch at 7:05 PM/Gates Open at 6:00 PM

OPENING NIGHT 2021!

The Drillers take the field for the first time since 2019 when they open the season by hosting Amarillo at ONEOK Field! A number of Opening Night activities will take place with a group from the brass section of the Tulsa Symphony performing the National Anthem.

DRILLERS RALLY TOWELS

Everyone will receive a special Drillers Rally Towel courtesy of CPR Roofing, 2 Works for You, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

2021 SCHEDULE MAGNETS

All fans will receive a 2021 Drillers Schedule Magnet when exiting the stadium compliments of Mazzio's.

KING'S SEATS

We introduce our new King's Seats located in the Budweiser Terrace. King's Seats are $30 each and include a ticket and six 16-ounce servings of Budweiser delivered directly to the seats. Avoid the lines and let us serve you. King's Seats must be purchased in quantities of eight tickets and will only be available on selected nights for fans ages 21 and over.

Wednesday, May 5 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS / CINCO DE MAYO

It's the return of one of our most-popular promotions with the Paws and $3 White Claws Night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game where they can enjoy the action from the T-Mobile Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but must have record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter with their owners through either the First Base or Oil Derrick Entrances.

In addition, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

Lastly, in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, chicken nachos will be on sale for only $6 each and Modelo will be discounted to just $3 per serving.

Thursday, May 6 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

CODY BELLINGER MVP BOBBLEHEADS / GO "GREEN" NIGHT

It's one of the best giveaways of the year as the first 1,000 fans, ages 5 and up, entering through either the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood Gates will receive a Cody Bellinger bobblehead with the former Driller posing with his 2019 National League MVP Award.

It is also Go "Green" Night with the Drillers players wearing special, green jerseys. Go "Green" reps will be located on the concourse for tips and reminders on recycling and how we can all improve the environment.

It is all presented by The M.e.t., My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It is not quite the weekend, but we will help you get there with our first Thirsty Thursday of 2021! Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

KING'S SEATS

King's Seats located in the Budweiser Terrace will be available for this game. King's Seats are $30 each and include a ticket and six 16-ounce servings of Budweiser delivered directly to the seats. Avoid the lines and let us serve you. King's Seats must be purchased in quantities of eight tickets and will only be available on selected nights for fans ages 21 and over.

Friday, May 7 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Do not miss our first Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season as we light up the downtown Tulsa skies with our post-game Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, FOX23 and K95.5. Fans will be able to take their photo with the Senior PGA Trophy as well as have a chance to win free tickets to the senior, major golf tournament that will be played at Southern Hills May 27-30.

Saturday, May 8 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

GRAND SLAM SATURDAY DRILLERS 1/4 ZIP PULLOVERS

The first 1,000 fans, ages 5 and up, entering through either the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood Gates with a paid admission will receive a Drillers 1/4 Zip Pullover compliments of the Osage Casino & Hotel, NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz. These great pullovers will be available in adult medium, large, XL, XXL & XXXL sizes plus youth medium sizes.

Sunday, May 9 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE

We conclude the first homestand of the season and it will be a great day for young fans as all kids ages 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat.

MOTHER'S DAY MASON JAR DRINK GLASSES

We didn't forget about the moms on their special day as the first 500 ladies will receive a Drillers Mason Jar Glass. After the game, courtesy of PSO, moms and their kids will be able to run the bases.

Family FUNday Sunday is presented by the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

