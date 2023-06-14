Sock Puppets use big fifth inning to surge pass Bristol

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Burlington Sock Puppets plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to build a six-run lead in their 7-4 victory over the Bristol State Liners on Tuesday night. The victory gives the Sock Puppets their third series-opening win so far and the top spot in the Appalachian League Eastern Division, while the State Liners fall to 4-3.

Burlington (5-2) got strong performances at the plate from Kenny Mallory Jr. (Elon) and Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina) as well as a strong showing on the base paths from Vince Fattore (Duke) and Landon Russell (Gulf Coast JC).

Mallory Jr. continued his strong start to the Appalachian League season, claiming another multi-hit night for the Sock Puppets in a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. McCrystal finished the night with two RBI at the dish, driving in both runs in the the fifth inning on a two-run single, which proved to be pivotal in the victory.

Fattore and Russell both used their speed on the base baths to swipe bags and score several runs. Fattore finished the night with a season-high three stolen bases, while Russell broke out of his slump with an all-around performance which featured a base hit, two runs scored, a stolen base and an outfield assist.

The Sock Puppets got a strong six inning from the duo of Carter Daniels (Chipola JC) and Timmy Reeve (San Jose State Commit). They gave up only four hits and struck out six combined through the first six innings of work on the mound.

The combination of Connor Hegan (UNC) and Jarrett Miller (Morehead State) slammed the door on the State Liners as Hegan threw a near flawless eighth while Miller slammed the door on Bristol, striking out the side in the top of the final frame.

The Sock Puppets will return to Burlington Athletic Stadium on Wednesday night in a rematch with Bristol as the Sock Puppets look for their second two-game sweep of the young Appalachian League season.

