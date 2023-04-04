Sock Puppets Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The third year of the Burlington Sock Puppets, presented by visitalamance.com is shaping up to be special. Today, the club announced their featured promotions for the 2023 summer season. Promotions include four specialty jerseys, six firework shows, a second iteration of a Socksquatch Bobblehead, t-shirt giveaways and plenty more. Since rebranding to the Sock Puppets, the Burlington baseball club has seen an attendance increase over 40% per game (comparing to 2019 season).

Specialty Jersey Nights:

Throwback Jersey Night - June 24

Military Appreciation Night - July 1, 2, & 4th (Presented by ALCOVETS)

Breast Cancer Awareness Night - July 15 (Presented by Little Pink Houses of Hope)

Star Wars Night - July 28 (Jersey to be released at a later date)

Firework Nights presented by Visit Alamance:

June 8

June 9

June 30

July 4

July 21

July 28

Each firework display will be set to a unique, themed playlist. Playlists will be released closer to each firework show.

T-Shirt Giveaways:

June 9

June 13

June 20

Bobblehead Giveaway:

Dr. Socksquatch - Date TBD

STAY TUNED FOR MORE INFORMATION AND POTENTIALLY MORE (!!!) PROMOTIONAL ADDITIONS AS WE APPROACH OPENING NIGHT!!!

SINGLE GAME TICKETS GO ON SALE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 AT 10:00AM!

