Soccer Icon Jorge Campos Is Club's Special Guest this Friday

July 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Hero. Legend. Icon.

York United FC is excited to announce one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Jorge Campos, as special guest and honorary captain for the mouthwatering top-of-the-table Canadian Premier League clash with Atletico Ottawa at York Lions Stadium this Friday, July 26th (k/o 7pm).

A name synonymous with flamboyance and creativity, Campos' skills as a groundbreaking 'sweeper-keeper' were matched only by his fashion sense. His spectacular, multi-coloured shirts (some even designed by himself) were a reflection of his energy, personality and the way he played.

A legend of the game, Campos was a Liga MX champion (Pumas, Cruz Azul) and MLS Cup winner (Chicago Fire), tasted victory twice in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, accumulated over 100 caps for Mexico and starred at two FIFA World Cup tournaments (1994 and 1998).

"For such a big game, it was important for us to bring out a big star and Jorge Campos is larger than life," says Ricardo Pasquel, President and General Manager of York United FC.

"It's an honour for us to have him at York Lions Stadium and we appreciate his support of our club and the Canadian Premier League. Events like these further strengthen the bond between two great countries, which is crucial given the upcoming World Cup collaboration in 2026. Jorge is a true football legend and a born winner. His presence on Friday will be a wonderful addition to a rapidly-improving gameday experience and hopefully he will witness yet another home win for The Nine Stripes."

Since Benajamín Mora arrived as Head Coach, the team has earned four victories and two draws from his seven games.

York United FC are currently second in the CPL table, winning five games and drawing once at York Lions Stadium so far this season.

That form makes them the best home team in Toronto right now, with a 71% win percentage.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.