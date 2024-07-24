Preview: Atlético Ottawa at York United FC July 26

July 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa forward Rubén del Campo (left)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, following a 2-2 draw at home against Valour FC. This weekend, Ottawa travels to the Toronto region to face off against York United FC - who sit second in the league table. It's a match-up between two of the best attacking teams in the league, with two of the best goalscorers, Rubén del Campo (8 goals) and York's Brian Wright (7 goals), going head-to-head.

Atlético's next home match is on Saturday, August 3rd, with Cavalry FC heading to the nation's capital for "Kai's Big Night".

Here's everything you need to know before Friday's clash in York.

Atlético Ottawa is five (5) points clear at the top of the CPL table after 15 matches in the 2024 season (8-5-2).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético was held to a 2-2 draw at home to Valour FC.

Goal(s): Own goals and Rubén del Campo

Last time out in the CPL, York United (2nd place, 7-3-5) fell to a narrow 0-1 defeat at home to Cavalry FC.

Striker Del Campo scored his 8th goal of the season, equalizing in the 74th minute against Valour FC on Sunday before his close-range effort was denied in the final minutes of the tie.

Del Campo leads the league in goals scored, one ahead of York United striker Brian Wright (7 goals).

The 24-year-old was named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' for the 5th time this season.

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (28) with the highest goals per match (1.87).

Atlético has taken the second most shots (149) but leads in shots on target (76) with a 51% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (5) and the third-best defence in the league (15 goals conceded).

This is the third clash between Ottawa and York in the 2024 season, with each team winning one match this season.

Both matches were played at TD Place, with the score ending 2-1.

Last time out, York left Ottawa as the winner. Brian Wright's double claimed victory despite Amer Didić halving the deficit in the second half.

Atlético Ottawa returns to action at TD Place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, against Cavalry FC (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

This match supports Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue as we look to find Kai his furr-ever home.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 2W-9D-6L; 28 goals scored, 31 goals conceded.

