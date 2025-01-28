Snyder Named Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week

January 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder has been named the Week 3 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week, as announced by the League office on Tuesday.

Snyder was instrumental in leading the Rise to a reverse sweep victory over the Columbus Fury on Sunday (Jan. 26), helping Grand Rapids rally from a 0-2 deficit to win by set scores of 19-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-12. Snyder delivered a season-high 22 points, including 17 kills with a .429 attack percentage, seven digs, three aces, and two blocks.

The Macomb, Michigan, native has been a consistent offensive weapon for the Rise this season, leading the team with 53 kills. Snyder also ranks fourth in the League with six aces and is 10th in kills per set at 2.94.

This is Snyder's first career PVF Player of the Week honor, presented by Franklin Sports. She becomes the second player in Rise history to receive the League's weekly award, joining opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova, who earned the accolade during Week 4 of last season.

Snyder joins outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh of the Indy Ignite (Week 1) and setter Alisha Glass Childress of the Vegas Thrill (Week 2) as recipients of the PVF Player of the Week award so far this season.

Snyder and the Rise will return to action with two home matches this week, hosting Orlando on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., and San Diego on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m., at Van Andel Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.