Shawn Johnson East to Co-Host PVF All-Star Match

January 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, is thrilled to announce that Olympic gold medalist and entrepreneur Shawn Johnson East will join its inaugural All-Star Match as its co-host. Shawn will participate in pre-match festivities, match break activities and appear on the national CBS Television Network broadcast of the highly anticipated event, which will occur on Saturday, February 22, at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind.

"We are thrilled to have Shawn as part of this historic moment for volleyball," said Jen Spicher, CEO of Pro Volleyball Federation. "Her dedication to excellence, both as an Olympic champion and as an influential voice for women in sports, will bring incredible energy to the event. Her presence underscores our commitment to showcasing not only the sport's top talent but also the inspiring figures who elevate women's sports on a global stage."

Shawn is a four-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur celebrated for her dedication to family, empowerment, and community impact. With her husband, Andrew East, a former NFL athlete, Shawn shares their journey through parenting and life with over 11.5 million followers across their social media platforms. The couple's New York Times-praised podcast, "Couple Things," and their media network, FamilyMade, provide resources, live events, and encouragement for families at all stages of life. Most recently, Shawn returned to the Olympics as a commentator for Yahoo Sports, continuing to inspire others through her journey both on and off the mat.

Pro Volleyball Federation will announce the event's other celebrity co-host soon.

The PVF's history-making All-Star match will showcase the league's top talent, featuring players from all league teams and giving fans the chance to see professional volleyball at its finest. The event begins at 1:30 pm ET at the ultra-modern Fishers Event Center, home of the Indy Ignite, PVF's newest franchise. Fan voting is underway for the All-Star teams - fans may make their selections here. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office. For more information on the PVF All-Star Game, ticket availability, and updates, visit ProVolleyball.com.

