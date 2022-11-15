Snake Pit Team Store Prepares for Small Business Saturday and Cyber Weekend Specials

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Snake Pit Team Store is all set for the holiday season. The official store of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, will participate in Small Business Saturday offer and their Cyber Weekend deal as a part of keeping your holidays as stress-free as possible.

The store at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be closed on Black Friday (November 25). It will reopen on Saturday, November 26 at 10:00am to participate in Appleton Downtown's Small Business Saturday. Make a purchase in person at the store on November 26 and we will stamp your Small Business Saturday Passport and give you a reserved bleacher seat ticket voucher valid for any home game - except Opening Night - in 2023. Passports can be downloaded at this link.

All people who make a purchase in the store at the ballpark on November 26 will be entered into a drawing to win four ticket vouchers for the 2023 season and a Timber Rattlers hat.

Make a note that November 26 will be the only Saturday the team store will be open to the general public during for the rest of the year.

The Snake Pit Team Store will have a Cyber Weekend offer. There will be free standard shipping for all online orders over $40. There is no code needed to participate in this offer.

The ticket office is getting in on the cyber action, too. They are offering a Cyber Weekend ticket special of eight undated reserved bleacher seat vouchers and an opportunity to throw out a first pitch before a 2023 home game for $80 at this link.

These Cyber Weekend offers are only available through the Timber Rattlers website and must be purchased between 12:01am on Friday, November 25 to 11:59pm on Monday, November 28 through the Timber Rattlers website.

There will be other special offers for internet orders throughout the shopping season. Make sure to check the Timber Rattlers social media accounts for all the latest details.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

