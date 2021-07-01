Smokies, Trash Pandas Postponed Thursday

SEVIERVILLE, TN - Thursday night's game at Smokies Stadium between the Tennessee Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, July 2nd at Smokies Stadium. Tickets to tonight's game can be redeemed for any 2021 Smokies home game.

The doubleheader Friday will begin at 5 PM with game two following 30 minutes after the completion of the opening game. Gates will open at 4:30 PM. Both games will be seven innings in length. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Friday night at Smokies Stadium is Cicada Farewell Tour Night. . Tickets for the remainder of the Rocket City series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

