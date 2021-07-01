Thursday, July 1 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Riverwalk Stadium

July 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (30-20, 1st, AA-S South, --) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (23-25, 3rd, AA-S South, -6.0)

Starting Pitchers: LHP Hayden Deal (1-2, 3.02) vs. RHP Cristofer Ogando (0-0, 1.35)

Game #51 | Road Game #21

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a six-game road series on Thursday night against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) at Riverwalk Stadium (1-1). The M-Braves are 6-2 against Montgomery this season, winning five of six from Montgomery, May 25-30 at Trustmark Park. The clubs will meet for 24 games this season.

- The M-Braves are coming off of a 9-3 homestand against Birmingham (5-1), and Tennessee (4-2). The Braves haven't lost a series since dropping the first two series of 2021 against Pensacola and at Biloxi (each 4-2).

FIRST PLACE M-BRAVES: The M-Braves are tied for the best record in the Double-A South at 30-20. The M-Braves are 22-8 over their last 30 games since May 27, the fifth-best record in MiLB. Since starting the season 4-8, the Braves are 26-12, the best record in the Double-A South.

RECORD MONTH OF JUNE: The M-Braves went 18-8 in June, the most wins during the month in club history (previous, 17, 2008. The most wins in a single month in M-Braves history was 21 during May 2014.

LANGELIERS HAS BIG NIGHT, BUT M-BRAVES FALL ON WEDNESDAY: Shea Langeliers hit his league-leading 13th home run, stole a base, caught two base stealers, and finished 2-for-3 in the 6-3 loss to Montgomery on Wednesday night. Spencer Strider made his second Double-A starter and suffered the loss, giving up three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings, two walks, and five strikeouts. CJ Alexander added an RBI triple, and Jalen Miller had an RBI double in the loss.

STREAKING SHEWMAKE: Currently, Braden Shewmake is on a 6-game hitting streak, batting .391 (9-for-24) with two doubles, two triples, and five RBI. After batting just .099 in May with three extra-base hits, and six RBI, Shewmake hit .264 in June with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (1st, 13), slugging (1st, .563), OPS (3rd, .917), extra-base hits (T-8th, 18) and total bases (5th, 80). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (15), and T-7th in doubles (10), and 7th in OBP (.362) Braden Shewmake T-3rd with 3 triples. Greyson Jenista is T-7th in walks (24). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (7). Hayden Deal is 7th in ERA (3.02). Odalvi Javier is T-5th in wins (4)

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 5th in all of minor league baseball with a 3.28 ERA. The 172 runs allowed, is the 2nd-fewest in all of MiLB. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 22 home run balls, the fewest in all of minor league baseball.

- The starting rotation holds a 2.82 ERA with 230 strikeouts, 85 walks, ranking 2nd in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South and are T-2nd in Double-A baseball with a .982 fielding percentage, just 31 errors in 50 games.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 19-for-35 in catching opposing base stealers, 54%. His 19 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while 9 double plays and 36 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball.

54 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 54 home runs so far this season, in 50 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. Of the 198 runs scored this season, 87 have come via the home run ball. In just 50 games, the M-Braves are over halfway to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87. The Braves remain last in hitting in the league at .211.

TEXAS LONGHORNS SWAP: On Tuesday, the Braves promoted Nolan Kingham to Triple-A Gwinnett. Kingham was 3-0, and gave up just three earned runs total in 32.2 total innings this month (0.83 ERA) (five starts) while walking four batters against 20 strikeouts. The Las Vegas native hadn't allowed a run over his last three starts and 22 innings, on 12 hits with 17 strikeouts and two walks. He hasn't given up a run since the first inning of his start on June 6 at Pensacola, 25.0 IP.

- Elder made his Double-A debut on Tuesday night for the M-Braves and was 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA (13 ER/45.0 IP), 20 walks, 55 strikeouts in nine starts for High-A Rome. Elder is the second of the 2020 Atlanta draft picks to reach Double-A (joining RHP Spencer Strider).

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time. Muller made 27 starts for the M-Braves over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA. The Dallas, TX native gave up four hits and two runs in the outing with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 10 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Bryce Elder (#16), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), RHP Spencer Strider (20), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.