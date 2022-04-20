Smokies' Six-Run Rally Saves Velazquez's Mammoth Game

April 20, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Ten. - The Tennessee Smokies (6-4) rallied in the eighth inning to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-4) 10-7 Wednesday at Smokies Stadium in the second game of their series. The Smokies surrendered four runs in the seventh inning but scored six times in the eighth to clinch their first come-from-behind win of the year.

The Smokies batted around in the eighth en route to scoring their most runs in an inning this season (6). Nelson Velazquez started the rally with an RBI double and first baseman Nelson Maldonado singled in a run that brought the Smokies within one.

Bryce Windham drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, and the next batter, Luis Vazquez, put Tennessee on top for good with a two-RBI single, his first hit of the weekend. The Smokies' 10 runs were the most they have scored in a single game this season.

The Smokies jumped on the reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Brett Kerry in the first inning. Six days after striking out 12 in five innings against Pensacola, Kerry proved he was mortal, as he allowed a two-run home run to Nelson Velazquez, the first of two long balls Velazquez hit off Kerry. The Tennessee right fielder went 4-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs, five RBIs, two doubles and an intentional walk.

Tennessee starter Anderson Espinoza took a no-decision after working four innings of two-run ball, striking out a season-high seven batters.

The Smokies and the Trash Pandas will play the third game of their series Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET when the Smokies send Cam Sanders (0-1, 7.71 ERA) to the mound against Rocket City's Brent Killam (1-0, 3.38 ERA). Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Thursday is the final day of Healthcare Appreciation Nights, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and also Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.