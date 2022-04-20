Wednesday, April 20 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts| 11:05 Am: Trustmark Park

Tuesday, April 20, 2022 | 11:05 AM CT | Trustmark Park| Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (3-7, T-3rd SL South, -5.0) vs.

Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN) (5-5, SL 3rd North Div, -2.0)

Probably Pitchers: RHP AJ Puckett (0-1, 7.20) vs. RHP Eduardo Salazar (0-1, 7.20)

Game #11 | Home Game #5

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves: RHP William Woods promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Today's Promotions:

School Day Matinee: School kids from the area will come and attend a day game at Trustmark Park! To book your class or school, you can still call 888-BRAVES4!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with a valid ID presented by AMR!

ï»¿Join US 4 A Jackson: For $20, fans will receive a pack of four field-level tickets with four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level! 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and Chattanooga Lookouts meet for game two of a six-game series at Trustmark Park. These two teams will meet a total of 12 times this season, with six games at Trustmark Park and six games at AT&T Field. The M-Braves will visit the Lookouts for six games from May 10-15.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The M-Braves beat the Lookouts 5-3 to win game one of the series. Michael Harris II extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 2-run double to put the M-Braves up for good in the sixth. Drew Lugbauer went 2-for-3 with a 2-RBI double and a walk.

ROAD SERIES HIGHLIGHTS: The M-Braves went 1-5 in the first road serie against Biloxi at MGM Park. The M-Braves picked up the lone win 4-0 in a rain-shortened game five of the series.

- Michael Harris extended his league-leading hit streak to nine games, and LHP Jared Shuster matched a Southern League record by striking out the final eight batters on Saturday.

- The M-Braves outhit the Shuckers in four of the six games, but left a total of 42 runners on base, including 11 in game four and 12 in game six.

SHUSTER MAKES HISTORY WITH 12 K'S, 8-STRAIGHT: Heavy rain ended play with one out in the top of the sixth innings on Saturday night, but the M-Braves earned a 4-0 win to stop a four-game losing streak and hand Biloxi their first loss of 2022. Starter LHP Jared Shuster struck out 12 over 5.0 shutout innings, matching a Southern League record by striking out the final eight batters of the outing. The only other four Southern League pitchers to accomplish eight-straight strikeouts: Jim Jefferson (1988, Chattanooga), Dan Miceli (1996, Carolina), Anthony Reyes (2004, Tennessee), Nik Turley (2017, Chattanooga).

- Shuster holds a 2-0 record with a 0.90 ERA (T-6th) in 10.0 innings. His 17 strikeouts rank second in the Southern League.

MR. MICHAEL HARRIS II: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect recorded hits in all 10 games this season. The outfiielder is the only Southern League player with a 10-game hit streak, and he is the one of three players in minor league baseball to start the season on a 10-game hit streak. Harris II is hitting .366 with 9 RBI, two triples, three doubles, and three stolen bases. Harris II ranks in the Southern League top 10 in average (.366, 3rd), RBI (9, T-4th), hits (15, 1st), triples (2, T-1st), stolen bases (3, T-7th), and total bases (22, 8th).

The SLUGBAUER HAS POWER: First baseman Drew Lugbauer is tied for second in the Southern League with three home runs. He is also tied for fourth with 9 RBI. The New York native has hits in seven of 10 games.

WHAT'S THE DEAL: LHP Hayden Deal has dealt three scoreless outings over 8.0 innings, one unearned run, two hits, three walks and 11 strikeouts from the bullpen. He ranks top 10 in the Southern League in ERA (0.00, T-1st), strikeouts (11, T-10th) and opponent batting average (0.77, 2nd). He is one of five qualified pitchers yet to give up an earned run this season.

M-BRAVES GET CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS: 18 players from the 2021 M-Braves championship team will get their rings and raise the championship flag before the game. The 2021 Double-A South championship is the second in club history. The first took place in 2008 when manager Phil Wellman lead Mississippi to a Southern League championship.

M-braves return 20 from the championship team: The M-Braves bring back 20 players from the championship roster, including nine position players and 11 pitchers.

- Returning M-Braves position players include C Hendrik Clementina, INF C.J. Alexander, INF Riley Delgado, OF Trey Harris, INF Drew Lugbauer, INF Jalen Miller, OF Jacob Pearson, OF Jefrey Ramos, and INF Luke Waddell.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Troy Bacon, LHP Hayden Deal, RHP Indigo Diaz, RHP Tyler Ferguson, LHP Jake Higginbotham, RHP Odalvi Javier, RHP Justin Maese, RHP A.J. Puckett, RHP Alan Rangel, LHP Jared Shuster, and RHP Freddy Tarnok.

TOP PROSPECTS: Atlanta Braves' No. 1 MLB Pipeline prospect Michael Harris II headlines the roster. Harris II ranks No. 65 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, the only Atlanta player on the Top 100 list. Harris II spent the 2021 season with High-A Rome. The Georgia native hit .294 with seven home runs, 64 RBI, and an impressive 27 stolen bases in 101 games. The former 2019 third-round pick (98th overall) provides great speed, a plus arm, and a solid bat to the M-Braves roster.

- The other Top 30 prospects include RHP Freddy Tarnok (No. 9), LHP Jared Shuster (No. 10), OF Jesse Franklin V (No. 11), RHP Darius Vines (No. 14), RHP Indigo Diaz (No. 15), RHP William Woods (No. 21), RHP Alan Rangel (No. 22), INF Luke Waddell (No. 27) and OF Trey Harris (No. 30).

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: Bruce Crabbe takes over as the M-Braves 10th manager in club history after spending 17 seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization. He will be joined by pitching coach Bo Henning, hitting coach Mike Bard and coach Angel Flores.

- Crabbe spent the last eight seasons as a coach for the Triple-A Pawtucket/Worcester Red Sox. The Orlando, FL native last managed the Lowell Spinners (Red Sox Short-A) from 2012-13. Crabbe's professional career began in 1984 with the Chicago Cubs organization. Crabbe played for five teams over nine professional seasons before transitioning to coaching in 1994.

2022 SCHEDULE: The 2022 schedule will feature 138 games, including 69 home games, beginning on with a three-game homestand vs Montgomery. The M-Braves will take on division rivals Biloxi, Montgomery, and Pensacola 30 times each while taking on North Division foes Birmingham, Tennessee, Chattanooga, and Rocket City 12 times each (6 home, 6 road). All 2020 series will be six games in length, except for the first series against Montgomery, April 8-10, and at Montgomery, July 22-24, just after four days off around the Major League All-Star Break.

2021 SEASON IN REVIEW: The M-Braves went 67-44, a .604 winning percentage, eight games ahead of the team with the second-best record, the Biscuits...It was the best regular-season winning percentage in club history. Despite playing just 111 games, the 2021 club recorded as many or more wins as 10 of the previous 15 seasons of M-Braves baseball.

- The M-Braves went 22-8 (six shutouts) over the final 30 games of the regular season (since August 8), plus 13-4 in the last 17 road games. The M-Braves matched a club record with 8-straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016, vs. Pensacola and Biloxi.

- The M-Braves finished 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB, with a 3.58 ERA. M-Braves hurlers served up just 74 home runs, the fewest in Double-A baseball and 3rd-fewest in all minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves blew past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 143 in 111 games. The club ranked 2nd in the Double-A South and 9th in Double-A. The M-Braves hit 93 home runs on the road and a record 50 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves in 140 games. The Pearl City Bombers came four shy, with nine cancellations hurting the chances. The M-Braves set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers led the way with 22, while Greyson Jenista had 19, Drew Lugbauer had 18, Wendell Rijo had 15, Braden Shewmake had 12, and CJ Alexand6er had 10.

