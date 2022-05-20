Smokies' Pitching Strikes Out 13, Fall to Lookouts 4-2

Kodak, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (22-15) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (20-17) Friday night at Smokies Stadium despite a solid pitching performance with 13 strikeouts.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lookouts had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the second as Anderson Espinoza (L, 0-4) walked two. The next batter Quinn Cotton doubled into left field, driving in the first two runs of the game. James Free came up to the plate next and homered to right field. The Lookouts scored four runs on two hits in the second.

The Smokies scored one run in the fourth and one run in the seventh. Tennessee out-hit Chattanooga 6-3 but went 0-for-5 with RISP. Matt Mervis hit his first career home run in a Smokies uniform, which was a lead-off solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning that traveled 443 feet. Mervis has reached base in each of his first three games since joining Tennessee.

Brandon Leibrandt had yet another impressive outing in relief. He pitched four scoreless innings, gave up no walks, one hit and recorded five strikeouts. Leibrandt has struck out 39 batters and walked four this season.

The Smokies will look to clinch at least a series split Saturday evening at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Max Bain (0-0 4.50 ERA) to the mound for his second Double-A start against LHP Brandon Williamson (3-1, 4.72 ERA). Fans can listen to the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will celebrate Star Wars Day on Saturday. There will also be post-game fireworks as a part of their Summer Fireworks Series. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

