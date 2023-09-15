Smokies Hit Three Home Runs in 8-5 Win

KODAK, TN- The Smokies hit three home runs in an 8-5 win. The Smokies bullpen combined for five innings, allowing one hit and one run with three strikeouts. Smokies reliever Hunter Bigge got his second save of the season with a five out save and two strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas struck first on a solo home run by Sonny DiChiara to deep right center field to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Bryce Teodosio singled to score Arol Vera and make it 2-0. The Smokies struck big in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Rocket City pulled within one run in the top of the firth when Vera hit a two run home run. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Casey Opitz hit a home run for the second consecutive night to make it 6-4 Tennessee. In the top of the sixth inning, Rocket City outfielder Gustavo Campero hit a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 6-5.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Chicago Cubs number four prospect Kevin Alcantara hit a home run out of the ballpark to left field to take a two run lead. Owen Caissie added an RBI groundout in the ninth inning to add some insurance and lead 8-5. The Smokies would hang on to win the ballgame 8-5.

