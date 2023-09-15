Montgomery Smacks Moonshot in 10-5 Loss against Chattanooga

September 15, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons dropped Game 3 10-5 to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday, September 14. In the loss, the Barons collected seven hits and used a total of three pitchers. The most prolific Baron in the game was Colson Montgomery that displayed pose and power at the plate.

Despite only going 1-4 from the plate, Montgomery finished the ballgame with a run and two RBI to go with his fourth home run of the season as a Baron. The homer from the Chicago White Sox No. 1 prospect came in the seventh inning to cut the then deficit to two runs. However, even with his efforts Birmingham's pitching staff would allow three more runs across the board as the offense would hit a drought at the plate.

Another Baron with success at the plate in the loss was Terrell Tatum. Tatum finished the ballgame 1-2 at the dish with a run and an RBI.

Other Barons that recorded a hit in the game were Alsander Womack, Bryan Ramos, Wilfred Veras and Luis Mieses. Mieses was the only other Baron to record an extra-base hit in his 26th double of the season.

From the mound, Birmingham allowed 16 hits and seven earned runs to go with nine strikeouts. Starting RHP Mason Adams ended his third start with the Barons managing 4.2 innings pitched with eight hits, five runs, two earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Adams was relieved with one out to go in the fifth inning to RHP Jared Kelley.

Kelley was tasked with the next 2.0 innings for his 15th appearance as a Barons this season. The 21-year-old finished his duties allowing five hits, four earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. Kelley was then relieved with an out to get in the bottom of the seventh inning to RHP Chase Plymell.

In Plymell's 14th appearance of the year out of the bullpen for the Barons, the right-hander was tasked with the last 1.1 innings left in the game. Plymell finished the night off with three hits, one earned run and two strikeouts.

Birmingham dropped their first game in the current series with Chattanooga to sit 2-1 with three left to play. The Barons turn their efforts to Game 4 in which they are planning to toss RHP Jonathan Cannon on the bump for his 11th start for Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.