Smokies Fall to Pensacola

August 30, 2018





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-1 on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. The game was shortened to 8.1 innings as rain hit with one out in the ninth inning, ending the game.

Matt Swarmer was the starter for the Smokies on Thursday night and struggled in the last two innings of his outing. Swarmer pitched six innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out five. Swarmer threw 5.1 scoreless innings but three hits for the Blue Wahoos in the top of the sixth gave them a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Smokies cut the Pensacola lead in half. Connor Myers singled with one out in the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Charcer Burks walked to put two runners on and Myers advanced to third on a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Eddy Martinez doubled to left field. Myers scored on the hit to make it 2-1, but Burks was thrown out at the plate.

The Blue Wahoos would get the run right back on a solo home run to start the seventh inning and then added to it with a two-run home run that made it 5-1.

Preston Morrison replaced Swarmer in the seventh inning after the two home runs and got the next three batters out. Morrison struck out two in the inning. Jake Stinnett was the next arm out of the bullpen in the top of the eighth, and he pitched two scoreless innings while striking out three.

The Smokies and Blue Wahoos will be back in action for game two of the series on Friday at 7 p.m. Justin Steele will make his second start of the season for Tennessee. It will be his first start at Smokies Stadium. Pensacola will counter with Vladimir Gutierrez who is 9-10 this season with a 4.50 ERA.

Written by Rob Harvey, broadcast Assistant for the Tennessee Smokies

