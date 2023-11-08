Smart, Titans Agree to Contract Extension

Ottawa Titans infielder Jamey Smart

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of infielder Jamey Smart for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Smart, 27, rejoins the club for a second year and his fifth professional campaign in 2024. Suiting up in all 96 games last year, he led the club in several offensive categories and set new personal bests in the process. Smart ranked fourth in the league by hitting .334, recorded 22 doubles, and eight homers, and placed within the top five by achieving 83 RBI.

Hailing from San Ramon, California, Smart notched 37 multi-hit performances, 12 games of three or more hits, and two hitting streaks consisting of ten or more games to cap off a fantastic first season north of the border.

After sitting out the 2022 season, Smart had previously split the 2021 campaign with three separate clubs. Overall, Smart slashed .342 with three home runs and 42 RBI in 50 games for the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners, Gateway Grizzlies, and the American Association's Sioux City Explorers.

A graduate of Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, California), where he played in 200 games, amassing a career average of .298 with 31 doubles, 13 homers, and 123 RBI from 2015-2018.

The 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter made his pro debut in 2018 with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, before finishing the season under Bobby Brown and the Lincoln Saltdogs. Over 265 career professional games, Smart is a lifetime .318 hitter with 17 home runs and 193 RBI.

In other news, the Titans have released RHP Augie Gallardo, RHP Zac Westcott, RHP Andrew Roach, RHP Carlos Sano, and OF Joey Terdoslavich.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

