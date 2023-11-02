Slugger Nominated for Three Mascot Hall of Fame Awards

November 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs mascot, Slugger, has been nominated for three awards by the Mascot Hall of Fame. At the Minor League level, Slugger is nominated for Greatest Community Impact, Best In-Game Routine or Skit, and Best Video Short.

Fans can cast their vote for Slugger at seadogs.com or MascotHallofFame.com. Voting is currently underway and runs through November 21st. Fans can vote once a day, per email address.

In 2022, Slugger was nominated for all three awards and won two... "Greatest Community Impact" and "Best In-Game Skit or Routine".

Slugger also became the first Minor League Sports mascot to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in August.

The Mascot Hall of Fame Awards are designed to recognize the awesome mascot programs out there and help them get the recognition they deserve. The Mascot Hall of Fame Awards program allowed for all mascots across the land to be nominated in one of several categories where they compete against mascot programs at the same level... Major, Minor, College, High School, Independent, and Corporate. Winners in each category were determined through an online public vote. Each winner is presented with a "Golden Reggy", Reggy being the mascot of the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The award for "Greatest Community Impact" is awarded to a program within the organization's community that is spearheaded by the team or school's mascot which directly benefits the community. The program can be any type of effort that helps with specific needs within the community; Educational, fighting hunger, public safety, etc. Slugger is nominated for his role in serving as the face of the Sea Dogs' Strike Out Cancer in Kids program which has raised more than five million dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program since its inception in 1995.

The "Best In-Game Skit or Routine" honors a mascot that performs during the sporting event for the team or school. It could be a single routine/skit or a series of the same routine/skit that is performed all season long. Slugger's "Field Goal" skit is one of seven skits nominated for the award. In this skit, Slugger is dressed as a football and a young fan kicks him through the uprights. Slugger is well known for his in-game skits which include dancing, flips, stunts, and copious amounts of humor.

The award for "Best Video or Short" is awarded to a produced video featuring the mascot. This video could be used online, on social, or at a live event. Videos are judged on originality, creativity, and entertainment value and do not have to be sport-related. Slugger's Thanksgiving video has been nominated for the honor.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is in Whiting, Indiana, located less than 30 minutes from Chicago. In addition to honoring mascots, the Hall of Fame is a state-of-the-art interactive children's museum that was created to entertain, educate, and enthuse children, families, and sports fans of all ages.

Tickets for the Sea Dogs 2024 season go on sale on Saturday, November 4th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.