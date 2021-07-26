Slugfest on Sunday Ends in Series Split for Grizzlies and Nuts

July 26, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Modesto Nuts (39-33) out-slugged the Fresno Grizzlies (48-24) 14-9 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped their second consecutive contest and fell to 17-5 in the month of July. The Grizzlies pitching staff allowed season-highs in runs (14), hits (18), homers (3), walks (8) and arms used (6). With the loss, Fresno settled for a series split, their first one at home.

The Grizzlies lineup smashed 10 hits with two of them leaving the yard. Joe Aeilts spanked a three-run laser to dead center, his third of the year. His longball capped off a five-run second for Fresno. Aeilts' 3-for-4 night extended his hit streak to a season-long four games. In the sixth, Eddy Diaz enjoyed his first career clout, a three-run missile to left-center field. Diaz also stole his club-leading 28th base. Mateo Gil and Ronaiker Palma also relished multi-hit affairs and combined for three runs. Grant Lavigne added a double and two runs while Trevor Boone recorded a pair of RBI.

The Nuts offense shelled out an offensive explosion. All nine batters notched at least one run with eight of them picking up one or more hits. Alberto Rodriguez, Brett Rodriguez and Robert Perez Jr. pooled together for 11 of the 13 Modesto RBI. Alberto Rodriguez concluded the contest a double short of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs. Brett Rodriguez supplied a wallop and double, driving in a trio of runs. Perez Jr. was the headline though, whacking five hits and bringing in five RBI. He had a two-run shot in the seventh, his eighth dinger of the 2021 campaign. Trent Tingelstad (3-for-5, 3 R) and Justin Lavey (2-for-5) also helped the winning cause.

Matthew Willrodt (2-0) received the win for the Nuts after two flawless innings. Nolan Hoffman chucked his fifth save after a pair of clean frames. Grizzlies righty Blake Goldsberry (4-1) suffered the decision after permitting four earned runs. Austin Kitchen was again a bright spot for the Fresno bullpen, tossing one and one-third scoreless innings. Both squads will take a much needed off day tomorrow before returning to action on Tuesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- CF Joe Aeilts (3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (1-4, 2B, 2 R, HBP, SB)

- C Ronaiker Palma (2-4, 2 R, SB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- DH Alberto Rodriguez (3-5, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- 1B Robert Perez Jr. (5-6, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Brett Rodriguez (2-6, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 27 @ Lake Elsinore Storm, Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (2-1, 7.36) vs. Lake Elsinore TBD, 5:35 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Zac Veen saw his 11-game hit streak come to an end on Sunday. The Rockies #1 prospect was 20-for-41 (.488) with seven homers, three doubles, 18 RBI, 19 runs, six walks, one hit-by-pitch and one stolen base during the streak.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.