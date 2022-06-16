Slocum, Jenkins and Nunnally Toss Three-Hit Combined Shutout against Ogden

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Joe Slocum (W, 2-0), Nate Jenkins, and Jonathan Nunnally Jr tossed a three-hit shutout as the Idaho Falls Chukars (15-4) defeated the Ogden Raptors (10-8) 6-0 on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.

Slocum faced the minimum in his first two innings of work. He retired the side in order in the first, managing a flyout and two groundouts. Slocum issued a leadoff walk in the second to Freddy Achecar, but got out of the inning on a unique incident. With one out, Slocum delivered a pitch to strike out Jesus Valdez; Achecar took off for second. Valdez interfered with Brady West's ability to make the throw to second, resulting in Achecar out at second on batter's interference to end the inning.

In the third, Ogden doubled against Slocum with one out for their first hit. However, Slocum kept it scoreless, forcing groundouts from the next two Raptor batters to end the top frame.

The Chukars took the lead in the bottom of the third against starter Dylan Pearce (L, 0-1). Steve Barmakian singled with one out, and advanced to second when Hunter Hisky was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Calvin Estrada drove in the first run of the game on a single, to open up the scoring 1-0. Brady West stepped to the plate and smashed a 464 foot three-run homer to give the Chukars a 4-0 advantage.

Idaho Falls gave Slocum more run support in the fourth and fifth inning. Estrada drove in newcomer Jose Reyes in the fourth on a sac fly to center field to make it 5-0. Sam Troyer singled with one out in the fifth, and swiped second base to put himself in scoring position. Reyes connected with a single to bring in Troyer for his first hit and RBI as a Chukar to cap the scoring, 6-0.

Slocum tossed a scoreless sixth inning, working around Sonny Ulliana and Nick Michaels to register his first quality start of the season. He was pulled from the mound with two outs in the seventh, after issuing a walk to Reese Alexiades. Slocum finished with six a season-high six strikeouts, allowing only two hits over his six innings and two thirds of work. Nate Jenkins struckout Jackson Lancaster for the final out to preserve the shutout.

Jenkins worked a scoreless eighth, striking out the side. Jon Nunnally Jr took to the mound in the top of the ninth, where he struck out the first two batters before issuing a walk to Valdez. Nunnally finished the game with another strikeout, securing the second shutout for the Chukars pitching staff.

The series continues today with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT. at Melaleuca Field. The game can be viewed on the Idaho Falls Chukars YouTube Channel and heard on KSPZ The Sports Zone. Idaho Falls will start RHP Daniel Silva (1-1.8.03 ERA) and the Raptors' starter is TBD.

