PaddleHeads Even Series Behind Huge Night from Newman

June 16, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads never led at any point in the opening game of the series opposite the Great Falls Voyagers Tuesday. Jayson Newman made sure that game 2 would have a much different feel Wednesday night giving the PaddleHeads a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two run home run. That would only be the start for the Southern California native who would go on to have a night to remember.

Later in the fifth, Newman smashed another home run to the opposite field in right to bring his tally on the season to six. The Cal State Northridge product would also round out the scoring in the sixth with an RBI single. Despite leading by as many as seven, the Voyagers would make things interesting down the stretch cutting the lead to one. Newman had one last trick up his sleeve in the ninth however, pitching a clean inning to earn the save on the mound in a 9-8 win.

Newman finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate with 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored before earning the save.

The home run from Newman in the fifth only told part of the story for the PaddleHeads in the inning as McClain O'Conner, and Lamar Sparks would also both leave the yard in the frame. It marked the first time this season that the PaddleHeads had three consecutive hitters hit home runs. Sparks would finish the night 2-for-4 and O'Conner was 1-for-4.

Jared Akins would also get in on the act in the fifth inning hitting an RBI single to make the score 8-1. Akins would finish the night 2-for-4 with an RBI. The former Twins product has been on a roll in recent games having recorded a hit in 9 consecutive games. The Southern California native also is second on the team in batting average at .395.

Nick Merkel made his second career professional start Wednesday and once again was impressive earning his second win in as many starts. The Spokane native tallied 8 strikeouts over 6 innings allowing only 2 runs in that stretch. The 8 punch outs recorded by Merkel was also a new season high for PaddleHeads starters on the mound this season.

The Voyagers showed fight in the seventh, and eighth scoring 6 unanswered runs in those two innings combined to cut the PaddleHeads lead to 9-8. Tavis Brunson, and Breydon Daniel would both bring home runs in the seventh before a 4 run rally in the eighth. That rally would be fueled

by 3 walks, and a hit batsman. Despite the late push, Newman would quiet the waters in the top of the ninth, setting down the side in order to preserve the win.

Missoula (12-7) will look for their first series win opposite the Voyagers (14-6) this season in the series finale Thursday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. First pitch will come your way at 7:15 p.m. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and gopaddleheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 16, 2022

PaddleHeads Even Series Behind Huge Night from Newman - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.