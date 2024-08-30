SLC Stars Acquire 2025 First Round NBA G League Draft Pick

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced today a three-team trade between Salt Lake City, Motor City Cruise and the Austin Spurs, with the Stars sending guard Isaiah Miller to the Spurs in exchange for Austin's 2025 first round draft pick and the returning player rights of Jayce Johnson.

Miller (6-0, 180, UNC Greensboro) appeared in 34 games for the Salt Lake City Stars during the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 20.5 minutes a game during his second year with the program.

