Slammers' Two 3-Run Homers Not Enough, Fall to Freedom 12-7

June 25, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





Florence was held scoreless to open the game, then went on to score 5 runs over the next 3 innings. The bats got going as they racked up 9 hits and coupled that with some fielding mishaps by the Slammers. Austin Wobrock, Luis Pintor, and Taylor Bryant all had RBI's.

It looked like it was going to be another long night for the Slammers offense until they exploded for 3 runs in the 3rd inning- all with 2 outs. London Lindley and Riley Krane each had singles, then Chaz Meadows brought them both home when he launched a no doubter over the left field wall making it a 4-3 game. Dash Winningham followed Meadows with a 2-out double but was ultimately stranded.

Florence would add 3 runs in the 7th, 2 runs in the 8th, pushing the score to 10-3. Caleb Lopes and Ricky Ramirez Jr. each hit homeruns in the two innings. Wes Albert was charged with the 3 runs in the 7th, while Mitch McIntyre would be charged with the 2 runs in the 8th.

The Slammers would answer back with 4 runs of their own in the bottom of the 8th inning, and just like in the 3rd inning, it was a 2-out rally. Chaz Meadows and Brian Parreira both hit singles, then Harrison Bragg sent his 2nd homerun of the season over the right field wall, cutting the lead to 10-7.

Florence added 2 more insurance runs in the top of the 9th, with that, they scored in 6 of the 9 innings. Both runs in the inning would be charged to Drew Peden in his only inning of work. London Lindley would be the only Slammers hitter to reach base in the bottom of the 9th.

Tyler Jones made his first professional start for the Slammers, and it wasn't an easy task. Florence came into tonight's game as arguably the hottest team in the league with a record of 26-12, and 6 straight wins. Jones only lasted 4 innings in his first start as Florence got to him early. He struck out 3 while giving up 5 runs on 9 hits- only 4 of those runs were earned. Jones would be charged with the loss.

Outside of the homerun given up to Chaz Meadows, Florence pitcher, Daniel Williams gave his team a quality start. He pitched 7.1 innings, gave up 5 runs on 6 hits. Williams struck out 5 while only allowing 2 walks. He would be the winning pitcher in tonight's game.

Florence takes game 1 of this 3-game series, moving their win streak to 7 games and improving their record to 27-12. The Slammers fall to 13-27 with the loss and have now lost 3 in a row. They will look to even the series tomorrow, June 26th, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Chaz Meadows (2-4, HR, 3 RBI).

