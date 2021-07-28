Slammers Take Game Two of Double Header

July 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - A double header got underway under sunny skies tonight for games two and three of the Slammers/Thunderbolts series. Game one saw the left hander Logan Lyle on the mound in his second start as a Slammer. Game one ended in a low scoring win by the Thunderbolts with a tally of 2-0.

The game stayed scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when the Thunderbolts Jack Strunc hit an RBI double letting Rob Wissheier cross the plate for a 1-0 lead. Windy City's Lead would extend by one more one inning later with a sacrifice hit by Zac Racusin allowing Brynn Martinez to score after stealing third. This would give Windy City a 2-0 lead.

Joliet saw a call to the bullpen in the top of the sixth with righty Brett Smith coming into the game to relieve Lyle. Lyle would face 20 batters with four of them being strikeouts.

Windy city sent a total of four pitchers to the mound for the seven inning game. Their bullpen seemed to be too much to handle, allowing Joliet one hit for the game.

The Slammers sent lefty Chandler Brierley to the mound to kick off the second game of tonight's double header. Game two is the first start for Brierley as a Slammer. Brierley would get the win with a 7-4 victory over Windy City giving the Slammers their first win of the homestand.

The Slammers came out swinging, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Brylie Ware would make it to first on an error by the Thunderbolts third basemen allowing Alonzo Jones to score. Jones would score from third after stealing second and making it to third on a wild pitch. A single by Patrick Causa would allow Brylie Ware and Dylan Hardy to score, both being unearned runs.

An inning later, the Thunderbolts would score four runs taking away the Slammers lead. Getting two RBIs off a big triple from Brynn Martinez scored Zac Taylor and Jack Strunc. Two more runs would score on a single by Jarius Richards giving him two RBIs, Brynn Martinez and Payton Robertson would score. Halfway through the half inning, Joliet would make a call to the bullpen. Right hander Kaleb Honea would take the mound to relieve Brierley.

The Slammers came close to leveling the score in their at bat in the bottom of the second. Scott Holzwasser got caught stealing home in a 2-6-2 play after getting to third on a single by Alonzo Jones. The Slammers would end the inning on a 6-3 play on Dave Matthews for out number three.

The bottom of the fourth inning would see the Slammers take the lead back with a run scored by Scott Holzwasser off an RBI single by Dave Mattherws. Tyler Depretta-Johnson made an attempt to make it home but was thrown out at home in a 8-2 play. Joliet would score another run as Braxton Davidson was walked with the bases loaded and two outs, the walk would allow Alonzo Jones to cross the plate giving the Slammers a one run lead with a score of 5-4.

The runs kept on coming as Joliet put two runs up on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. An RBI single by Tyler Depreta-Johnson scored Patrick Causa. A sacrifice hit by Dave Matthews let Brian Parreira cross the plate, bringing the score to 7-4 as the end of the inning came with a flyout by Braxton Davidson.

The Slammers brought right hander Brad VanAsdlen into the game in the top of the sixth to relieve Honea. Honea faced 10 batters during his three inning run on the hill, three of which were strikeouts. VanAsdlen would only see one inning on the mound as Trevor Charpie came into the game in the top of the seventh. Charpie, having 10 saves before tonight's appearance, had save number 11 in his sights with the Slammers having a 7-4 lead going into the inning.

With the Slammers victory, Charpie would earn his 11th save of the season. The 7-4 win over Windy City would put Joliet's record at 19-35. The Slammers go into game four looking to tie the series with the Thunderbolts who lead the series two games to one.

Join us for the next home game on Thursday, July 29th with a 7:05 p.m gametime. Thursday's game will be the final game against Windy City before the Slammers take on the Gateway Grizzlies.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.