Skyward Partners with Rafters Again for 8th Annual Teacher of the Year Essay Contest

November 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Skyward continue the long-standing partnership of Educators Appreciation Night at Witter Field for the 2021 season. During this evening, the Rafters and Skyward will honor one area teacher as the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year. The selected teacher will have a bobblehead created of their likeness, which will be added to the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Bobblehead Wall of Fame at Witter Field. The honoree will also receive a bobblehead and will be recognized on field during Educator's Appreciation Night prior to the Rafters game by throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. In addition, the chosen teacher and their family will receive free tickets to attend the game, courtesy of Skyward.

Past recipients of the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Award include: Mrs. Julie Stoffel of Lincoln High School/Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School, Mrs. Rebecca Sturdy of Grant Elementary in Wisconsin Rapids, Mrs. Mary Sabo of Washington Elementary in Wisconsin Rapids, Mrs. Cathy Tritz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Mr. Bill Oswald of Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School, Ms. Jessica Fischer of Ben Franklin Junior High in Stevens Point, Mr. Scott Sigourney of Woodside Elementary, and Mr. Adam Klonowski of Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

"Skyward has been an amazing organization to partner with to promote teacher recognition" said Rafters GM Andy Francis. "Teachers have been true heroes this year. The adversity they have had to face with the pandemic and teaching students through these unusual circumstances is remarkable. We are honored to be able to acknowledge these outstanding teachers alongside Skyward."

In preparation for next year's event, the Rafters encourage all students to nominate a teacher who has made a positive impact on their life and deserves to be recognized as the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year. Students, K-12, as well as parents and guardians are invited to participate by submitting an essay (Criteria: 300 words or less, single spaced, 12 font):

1. By mail to:

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

ATTN: Teacher of the Year

521 Lincoln Street

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

-Or-

2. By email to: [email protected]

The essay submission should explain why the nominated teacher is most deserving of the recognition and is due Monday, November 30th, 2020 by 5:00 pm. The essay must include the author's home address and phone number at the top of the page, to allow Rafters staff an opportunity to notify them if their nominated teacher was selected. Any student who writes an essay nominating the winning teacher will receive four (4) tickets to Educators Appreciation Night, a Rafters mock jersey, and an autographed baseball from the 2021 Rafters team!

The Rafters will announce the date of Educators Appreciation Night, along with a full listing of the 2021 promotional schedule in the Spring. The Rafters Front Office and Rafthouse Team Shop is open all off-season Monday through Thursday from 9am-4pm.

About Skyward

Skyward's administrative software solutions are used by more than 7 million students in 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.