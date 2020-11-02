Northwoods League Announces 2020 Webcasting Team of the Year Award

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that the Bismarck Larks organization is receiving the 2020 Northwoods League Webcasting Team of the Year award.

"The Bismarck Larks organization has won this award previously, in 2017, and they expressed a desire to win this award again prior to the season and they clearly understand what it takes," said Northwoods League, Great Plains Division President Glen Showalter. "To win the award twice in a four year span is impressive, as the quality of the broadcasting crews in the Northwoods League is very high and it is a competitive environment - a fun and positive competitive environment. The Bismarck Larks all-around webcasting performance was excellent, and it was magnified due the challenges this unique season created. Congratulations to the Bismarck Larks organization and their entire 2020 webcasting team for receiving this award. It is greatly deserved," said Showalter.

"While being named broadcaster of the year is a huge honor, it's an even bigger honor to have been a part of the group that won NWL "Webcasting Team of the Year" because of how hard this team worked collectively," said Larks Broadcaster Ryan Klimcak. "I owe a great deal of credit to this spectacular crew I got to be a part of! Anna Kepler, Emma Johnson, Isaac Bugarin, Nick Jachim on cameras, fellow Ball State Cardinal, Cam Surdyk, as a great PC director, and director Brady Pieper are all people I am proud to call not only colleagues, but now friends." "The 2020 Northwoods League season was an unforgettable season that I, like many others, will never forget. I am so proud to be able to say that I was a part of this special group of people with the Larks in this Bismarck "pod"."

The Northwoods League which has twenty-two teams in ballparks across the Midwest, was able to play over 500 games during the 2020 season and provided safe live baseball to over 200,000 fans at its ballparks during the season. In addition to providing safe live baseball at the ballparks, the League broadcast all of the games on its streaming platform to the subscription paying public who wanted to watch the live games remotely or on-demand.

"Bismarck's webcasting team excelled in every area of broadcasting this season. This type of performance requires good collaboration and teamwork within the entire broadcasting team," said Northwoods League Executive Producer, George Giles. "This award is presented to a team in the League whose game coverage and announcing are consistently excellent, as well as all the other broadcasting related activities and responsibilities that are required during a season. This award is all encompassing - it covers everything that a webcasting team encounters and is responsible for covering during a season, and it is a true acknowledgement of a webcasting team's excellent overall performance during a season. Congratulations to the Bismarck Larks Organization," said Giles.

Each Northwoods League team recruits talented individuals for their webcasting crews each season, many of whom are working towards their degrees in top level college broadcasting programs at excellent colleges across the country. These individuals make up a team's broadcasting production crew consisting of directors, camera operators, and announcers, and from their team ballparks they stream games live which are watched by subscribers throughout the country. Subscription paying fans can watch live or on-demand games on their own tv's in the comfort of their homes using AppleTV, AndroidTV, or Amazon Fire TV Stick, in addition to being able to watch on a pc, tablet, or mobile phone.

