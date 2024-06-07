Sky Defeat Mystics 79-71 on the Road in Commissioner's Cup Play

June 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeated the Washington Mystics 79-71 inside Capital One Arena on Thursday, June 6. With the win, the Sky improved to 2-3 against Eastern Conference, 3-2 on the road, 1-2 in Commissioner's Cup play and 34-34 against Washington all time.

The Sky were led in scoring by Chennedy Carter for the third straight game, with Carter posting a season-high 25 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists off the bench. Angel Reese had her second straight double-double, recording 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a career-high five steals.

Isabelle Harrison recorded a season-high 14 points to go along with a season-high seven rebounds, both of which were her most in a Chicago uniform. She also recorded two steals.

The Sky got contributions from across the lineup as they erased what was once a 13-point lead to secure the victory. Marina Mabrey scored 10 points, Dana Evans and Lindsay Allen recorded a combined seven assists while Allen posted four points, three rebounds and four steals. Kysre Gondrezick played seven minutes off the bench, recording two steals. Kamilla Cardoso 's three assists were a career high.

Aaliyah Edwards, Washington's 2024 No. 6 overall pick, recorded career highs across the board with a 23-point (career high), 14-rebound (career high) double-double to go along with four blocks and two assists, which were also career highs.

Ariel Atkins (10 points), Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (11 points) rounded out Washington's double-digit scorers. Julie Vanloo recorded six points and seven assists while Stefanie Dolson recorded eight points and five assists.

Other highlights include:

Allen's four steals tied a career high

Reese's three steals tied a career high

The Sky's 14 steals were one shy of their season high and three shy of their all-time franchise high

Angel Reese is the first rookie to record 15+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ steals in a game since Candace Parker did so in 2008 (Across the Timeline)

Reese is the fifth rookie all time to record three consecutive games with five or more offensive rebounds and five or more defensive rebounds, joining Yolanda Griffith (1999), Cheryl Ford (2003), Tina Charles (2010) and Satou Sabally (2020) (Across the Timeline)

Reese's 5.1 offensive rebounds per game would be good for the WNBA's all-time single season record if it holds for the entire season (Across the Timeline)

Edwards is the sixth WNBA rookie all time with 20+ points, 14+ rebounds and 4+ blocks in a game, joining Yolanda Griffith (1999), Cheryl Ford (2003), Candace Parker (2008), Tina Charles (2010) and Teaira McCowan (2019) (Across the Timeline)

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to Wintrust Arena for a two-game home stand against the Atlanta Dream on June 8 and Connecticut Sun on June 12. Chicago continues its Commissioner's Cup schedule in those games.

The matchup against the Dream is the first of four games between the two teams this season. Chicago went 0-4 against Atlanta last season but is 35-24 against the Dream all time. Rhyne Howard (15.8 points per game) and Allisha Gray (16.3 points per game) are the Dream's top scorers this season. Both players stuff the stat sheet, accounting for a combined 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in addition to their combined 32.1 points per game, 42.7% of Atlanta's total points scored per game.

Eight-time All-Star and former WNBA MVP Tina Charles averages 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Dream. Former Sky forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus rounds out the team's double-figure scorers, averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

That game tips off at 4 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 8. The game between the Dream and the Sky will be available nationally on NBA TV and locally on WCIU and Marquee Plus.

KEY RUNS:

The Mystics went on an 11-3 run from 9:07 to 6:32 in the first quarter

The Sky countered with an 12-3 run from 6:19 to 1:49 in the first quarter

The Mystics went on an 15-4 run from 7:34 to 4:22 in the second quarter

The Sky outscored the Mystics 25-10 in the third quarter after being outscored by Washington by nine in the first half

Chicago went on a 29-8 run from 7:43 in the third quarter to 7:42 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Mystics assisted on seven of their nine made baskets in the first quarter

The Mystics blocked three shots in the second quarter

The Sky assisted on eight of their 10 made field goals in the second quarter

Washington turned the ball over eight times and committed nine fouls in the third quarter

The Sky recorded six steals in the third quarter

The Sky stole the ball four times in the fourth quarter

The Mystics turned the ball over seven times and committed seven fouls in the fourth quarter

The Sky outscored the Mystics 45-21 in bench points

Every player who suited up for the Sky recorded a stat (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks)

Every player on the Sky roster saw playing time in Thursday's game

The Sky outscored the Mystics 48-38 in the paint

The Sky pulled down 13 offensive rebounds and scored 19 second-chance points while the Mystics pulled down seven offensive boards and scored 12 second-chance points

The Mystics turned the ball over 24 times and allowed 20 points off those turnovers while the Sky turned the ball over 13 times and allowed 18 points off those turnovers

Chicago outscored Washington 9-2 in fast-break opportunities

The Mystics tied their season high for blocks in a game with seven

CHICAGO NOTES:

Elizabeth Williams scored four of the Sky's 15 points in the first quarter

Angel Reese pulled down six of the Sky's 12 rebounds in the first quarter

Reese is now at nine straight games to open her career with three or more offensive rebounds. She ranks second all time only to Yolanda Griffith (17). She extended her streak by the end of the first quarter

Reese accounted for eight of the Sky's 20 points in the second quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Reese recorded eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals by the end of the first half

Reese recorded six points, three rebounds and two steals in the third quarter

Isabelle Harrison scored 10 of the Sky's 25 points in the third quarter, passing her season high for a single game in that period alone

Chennedy Carter scored eight of the Sky's 20 points in the second quarter and scored 10 of their 35 points in the first half

Carter scored 10 of the Sky's 19 points in the fourth quarter

WASHINGTON NOTES:

Aaliyah Edwards scored eight of the Mystics' 21 points in the first quarter

Edwards' eight points in the first quarter are her career high for points in a quarter

Edwards accounted for 10 of Washington's 23 points in the second quarter (eight points, two points created from assists) and scored 16 of their 44 points in the first half

Edwards passed her career high for points in a game (14) by the end of the first half with 16 points in the first two quarters

Stefanie Dolson accounted for nine of the Mystics' 21 points in the first quarter (three points, six points created from assists)

Karlie Samuelson accounted for eight of Washington's 21 points in the first quarter (three points, five points created from assists)

