Fever Improve to 2-1 in Commissioner's Cup with Win at Mystics

June 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - In Indiana's first game back after last playing on Sunday, the Fever secured its second Commissioner's Cup victory in an 85-83 win against the Washington Mystics on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark tied a career-high with 30 points, which included seven made 3-point field goals, which was the most made 3-point field goals by a rookie in Fever franchise history. Clark also pulled down eight rebounds, six assists, and tied a career-high four steals. The Fever also set a franchise record for most made 3-point field goals (16) and 3-point field goal attempts (35) on Friday night.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell followed with 16 points, four assists and three steals, while center Aliyah Boston and forward NaLyssa Smith both totaled 10 points. Smith also penciled in a double-double with 10 rebounds and Boston added six rebounds, three assists and one steal to end her night.

Fever guard Erica Wheeler surpassed 2,500 career points tonight and added five assists in the win. Fever guard Kristy Wallace recorded nine points, which included a season-high three made shots from beyond the arc, as well as two rebounds, two assists and one block.

For the Mystics, five players scored in double-figures, led by 19 points from center Stefanie Dolson. Guard Ariel Atkins trailed behind with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Washington dropped to 0-11 on the regular season.

UP NEXT

The Fever head to take on the Connecticut Sun on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Monday's game will be broadcast on WTHR Channel 13 and NBA TV.

